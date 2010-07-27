ISLN- Here's a Nice Option Play

Isilon Systems, Inc (ISLN) Bear Put Spread

Using Options to Play a Trading Zone



The computer services firm popped up on our 'hot by options volume' market scanner in the first half of the trading session due to bearish options action in the December contract. One investor anticipating continued erosion in the price of the underlying stock purchased a Bear Put Spread.

Buying 2,000 puts at the December $15 strike for a premium of $1.55 each

Selling the same number of puts at the lower December $7.5 strike for $0.10 a-pop

The net cost of the bearish spread amounts to $1.45 per contract.

ISLN has had a pattern over the last year of moving up quickly and then floating in a trading zone for quite a while afterward. The last pattern had a zone of about (15.8 to 11.8). This is about a 4 point spread to work with. If we take the same range, this trade can make sense.

Reaching a high of 18, we have a trading range possibly clear down to 13. The trader here sold the 7.5 contracts because we do not believe he/she anticipated the stock going that low and then buying back the option if ISLN hit a point where the profit potential looks good. This is definitely a buy back play. For this reason it is smart to sell so far out.

"No Positions"