Jobs Report will Keep the DOW Moving Up

All week it appears we have been moving sideways. Once we were at the 17,000 barrier and now in the short run it appears we are at the 10,500 barrier.



But the barrier is weak and may not mean much through the next two days.



We should be able to continue our swing up considering the world stocks have raised as the fears of European debt has eased.



With little top-tier economic news due over the next couple of days, markets are expected to carry on trading in ranges around current levels. "Equity markets are still in undecided mood and in technical no man's land," said Neil MacKinnon, global macro strategist at VTB Capital.



Expect stocks to continue to go up and possibly even into tomorrow. Stock prices were set to continue their rally Thursday as investors prepare for a new report that is expected to show unemployment claims fell for the third straight week.

no position