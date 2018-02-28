Klosters Toy Newsletters March 2018

Klosters Toy Supply Chain Newsletter February 1, 2018 – Page Index
|
Page
#
|
Title
#
|
Title
|
Contents
|
1
|
1
|
Toy Market Worldwide Outlook First Quarter 2018
|
Toy market growth rate worldwide January and February
|
1
|
2
|
Toy Market Seasonality
|
Shift in shipments third and fourth quarter
|
1
|
3
|
Retailer Market Shares
|
Major retailers 2011 – 2017 and 2/2018 as well as brick-and-mortar versus online same time frame
|
2
|
4
|
Amazon
|
Major trends; weakness of large toy manufacturers
|
3
|
5
|
Target
|
Store problems; shift in shelf space allocation
|
3
|
6
|
ToysRUs
|
Effects of store closings on ToysRUs overall sales; effect on U.S. toy market; effect on manufacturers
|
4
|
7
|
Wal-Mart
|
Tie-in with Flipkart India
|
5
|
8
|
Dollar Stores
|
Effect on channel due to proposed change in food stamp program; resistance to shift to Amazon and online in general
|
5
|
9
|
WMT and TGT toy space
|
Wal-Mart and Target shelf space history 2/22/2014 to 2/25/2018
|
5
|
10
|
Fashion Doll Shelf Space
|
Shelf space last week October 2017 to February 2018; comment on retail inventory
|
6
|
11
|
Action Figure Shelf Space
|
Shelf space last week October 2017 to February 2018; comment on retail inventory
|
7
|
12
|
Construction Toys.
|
Shelf space last week October 2017 to February 2018; comment on retail inventory
|
8
|
13
|
Outdoor Toys
|
Nerf and BoomCo shelf space at WMT, TGT, TRU at end of February 2018
|
8
|
14
|
Learning Toys
|
Shelf space last week October 2017 to February 2018; comment on retail inventory
|
9
|
15
|
Toys To Life
|
Shelf space last week October 2017 to February 2018; comment on retail inventory
Klosters Toy Manufacturer Newsletter March 1, 2018 – Page Index
|
Page
#
|
Title
#
|
Title
|
Contents
|
1
|
1
|
OVERALL CAVEATS
|
Forex, Inventory in transit or in DCs
|
1
|
2
|
MATTEL
|
1
|
2.1
|
Management
|
New appointments – Ynon Kreiz and Chuck Scothon
|
1
|
2.2
|
ToysRUs
|
Impact on Mattel of TRU closures – three scenarios
|
2
|
2.3
|
First quarter performance
|
Sell-through performance January and February 2018
|
2
|
2.4.
|
The Boy/Girl Segment
|
2
|
Sales Projection
|
1st Q sell-through performance – Barbie, Enchantimals, Vehicles and CARS III
|
2
|
Top IPs in each major market
|
3
|
North America:
|
Fashion Doll top 5 brands in North America – 3 countries and 7 key retailers; market share developments
|
3
|
Europe:
|
Fashion Doll top 5 brands in Europe – 6 countries and 11 retailers; market share developments
|
4
|
AustralAsia, Latin America, Africa
|
Fashion Doll top 5 brands in AustralAsia and Africa – 8 countries and 10 key retailers; market share developments
|
4
|
Fashion Dolls Worldwide
|
Worldwide market share developments MAT, HAS and MGA; JoJo Siwa, Bandai and Simba
|
5
|
Other Events
|
Wrinkle in Time, Lara Croft, focus on collectibles
|
5
|
2.5
|
Fisher Price
|
Sell-through, developments; Learning Category
|
5
|
2.6
|
American Girl
|
Sell-through January and February
|
5
|
2.7
|
Mega
|
Shelf space issue; Lego competition; reliance on licenses for innovation
|
6
|
3
|
HASBRO
|
6
|
3.1
|
Collaboration with Alpha Group
|
6
|
3.2
|
ToysRUs
|
Impact on Mattel of TRU closures – three scenarios
|
7
|
3.3
|
First quarter performance
|
Sell-through, shipments, market share worldwide
|
7
|
3.4
|
Boys’ Properties
|
7
|
Sales Projection
|
Sell-through January and February
|
7
|
Top IPs in each major market
|
North America
|
Action Figures top 5 brands in North America – 3 countries and 7 key retailers; market share developments
|
8
|
Europe:
|
Action Figures top 5 brands in Europe – 6 countries and 11 retailers; market share developments
|
9
|
AustralAsia, South Africa, Latin America
|
Action Figures top 5 brands in AustralAsia and Africa – 8 countries and 10 key retailers; market share developments
|
9
|
Overall:
|
Worldwide market share developments MAT, HAS , Funko, Spin Master; Roblox by Jazwares and P J Masks by eOne.
|
9
|
Other Events
|
Power Rangers, Mighty Muggs
|
10
|
3.5
|
Girls properties
|
Sell-through worldwide January and February; Princess, Rebelle
|
10
|
3.6
|
Preschool
|
Sell-through January and February
|
10
|
3.7
|
Games and Puzzles
|
10
|
Sales Projection
|
Sell-through and shipments 1st Quarter
|
12
|
Position in each major market
|
10
|
North America
|
Position of Hasbro Board Game brands amongst top 20 brands at 7 retailers surveyed. Hasbro market share
|
11
|
Europe
|
Position of Hasbro Board Game brands amongst top 20 brands at 11 retailers surveyed. Hasbro market share
|
11
|
Australasia, South Africa and Latin America:
|
Position of Hasbro Board Game brands amongst top 20 brands at 10 retailers surveyed. Hasbro market share
|
12
|
Overall
|
Market share changes worldwide
|
12
|
4
|
LEAPFROG/VTECH
|
12
|
First Quarter Performance
|
Sell-through and shipments 1st Quarter
|
12
|
Top IPs in each major market
|
12
|
North America
|
Learning products top 5 brands in North America – 3 countries and 7 key retailers; market share developments
|
13
|
Europe
|
Learning products top 5 brands in Europe – 6 countries and 11 retailers; market share developments
|
13
|
Australasia, South Africa and Latin America
|
Learning Products top 5 brands in AustralAsia and Africa – 8 countries and 10 key retailers; market share developments
|
14
|
Overall
|
Sell-through estimates; Mattel, Spin Master performance
|
14
|
5
|
JAKKS PACIFIC
|
Sell-through and shipments numbers 1st Quarter; acquisition Fantastic Beasts license
|
15
|
6
|
TOYS TO LIFE
|
Market shares February 2018
|
15
|
7
|
SPIN MASTER
|
Toy Smith and Tucker Toys distribution agreements
|
15
|
8
|
FUNKO
|
1st Quarter sell-through; 2017 full year sales estimate
