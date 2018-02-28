Please Note: Blog posts are not selected, edited or screened by Seeking Alpha editors.

Klosters Toy Newsletters March 2018

Includes: AMZN, ATVI, DG, DIS, FNKO, HAS, JAKK, MAT, NTDOY, SNMSF, TGT, VTKLF, Walmart Inc. (WMT)

Summary

Klosters Trading issues two Newsletters on the toy space monthly - the Toy Supply Chain Newsletter and the Toy Manufacturer Newsletter.

The former covers developments in the U.S. and internationally; provides retailer market shares and shelf space for leading brands in Fashion Dolls, Action Figures, Construction, Learning and Toys To Life.

The latter reviews Hasbro, Jakks, Mattel, Spin Master, VTech/Leapfrog, Toys To Life and Funko – top brands in 17 countries, issues and opportunities and provides sell-through estimates for each.

Klosters Toy Supply Chain Newsletter February 1, 2018 – Page Index


Page

#

Title

#

Title

Contents

1

1

Toy Market Worldwide Outlook First Quarter 2018

Toy market growth rate worldwide January and February

1

2

Toy Market Seasonality

Shift in shipments third and fourth quarter

1

3

Retailer Market Shares

Major retailers 2011 – 2017 and 2/2018 as well as brick-and-mortar versus online same time frame

2

4

Amazon

Major trends; weakness of large toy manufacturers

3

5

Target

Store problems; shift in shelf space allocation

3

6

ToysRUs


Effects of store closings on ToysRUs overall sales; effect on U.S. toy market; effect on manufacturers

4

7

Wal-Mart


Tie-in with Flipkart India

5

8

Dollar Stores

Effect on channel due to proposed change in food stamp program; resistance to shift to Amazon and online in general

5

9

WMT and TGT toy space

Wal-Mart and Target shelf space history 2/22/2014 to 2/25/2018

5

10

Fashion Doll Shelf Space

Shelf space last week October 2017 to February 2018; comment on retail inventory

6

11

Action Figure Shelf Space

Shelf space last week October 2017 to February 2018; comment on retail inventory

7

12

Construction Toys.


Shelf space last week October 2017 to February 2018; comment on retail inventory

8

13

Outdoor Toys

Nerf and BoomCo shelf space at WMT, TGT, TRU at end of February 2018

8

14

Learning Toys

Shelf space last week October 2017 to February 2018; comment on retail inventory

9

15

Toys To Life

Shelf space last week October 2017 to February 2018; comment on retail inventory

Klosters Toy Manufacturer Newsletter March 1, 2018 – Page Index


Page

#

Title

#

Title

Contents

1

1

OVERALL CAVEATS

Forex, Inventory in transit or in DCs

1

2

MATTEL


1

2.1

Management

New appointments – Ynon Kreiz and Chuck Scothon

1

2.2

ToysRUs

Impact on Mattel of TRU closures – three scenarios

2

2.3

First quarter performance

Sell-through performance January and February 2018

2

2.4.

The Boy/Girl Segment


2


Sales Projection

1st Q sell-through performance – Barbie, Enchantimals, Vehicles and CARS III

2


Top IPs in each major market


3


North America:

Fashion Doll top 5 brands in North America – 3 countries and 7 key retailers; market share developments

3


Europe:

Fashion Doll top 5 brands in Europe – 6 countries and 11 retailers; market share developments

4


AustralAsia, Latin America, Africa

Fashion Doll top 5 brands in AustralAsia and Africa – 8 countries and 10 key retailers; market share developments

4


Fashion Dolls Worldwide

Worldwide market share developments MAT, HAS and MGA; JoJo Siwa, Bandai and Simba

5


Other Events

Wrinkle in Time, Lara Croft, focus on collectibles

5

2.5

Fisher Price

Sell-through, developments; Learning Category

5

2.6

American Girl

Sell-through January and February

5

2.7

Mega

Shelf space issue; Lego competition; reliance on licenses for innovation

6

3

HASBRO


6

3.1

Collaboration with Alpha Group


6

3.2

ToysRUs

Impact on Mattel of TRU closures – three scenarios

7

3.3

First quarter performance

Sell-through, shipments, market share worldwide

7

3.4

Boys’ Properties


7


Sales Projection

Sell-through January and February

7


Top IPs in each major market




North America

Action Figures top 5 brands in North America – 3 countries and 7 key retailers; market share developments

8


Europe:

Action Figures top 5 brands in Europe – 6 countries and 11 retailers; market share developments

9


AustralAsia, South Africa, Latin America

Action Figures top 5 brands in AustralAsia and Africa – 8 countries and 10 key retailers; market share developments

9


Overall:

Worldwide market share developments MAT, HAS , Funko, Spin Master; Roblox by Jazwares and P J Masks by eOne.

9


Other Events

Power Rangers, Mighty Muggs

10

3.5

Girls properties

Sell-through worldwide January and February; Princess, Rebelle

10

3.6

Preschool

Sell-through January and February

10

3.7

Games and Puzzles


10


Sales Projection

Sell-through and shipments 1st Quarter

12


Position in each major market


10


North America

Position of Hasbro Board Game brands amongst top 20 brands at 7 retailers surveyed. Hasbro market share

11


Europe

Position of Hasbro Board Game brands amongst top 20 brands at 11 retailers surveyed. Hasbro market share

11


Australasia, South Africa and Latin America:

Position of Hasbro Board Game brands amongst top 20 brands at 10 retailers surveyed. Hasbro market share

12


Overall

Market share changes worldwide

12

4

LEAPFROG/VTECH


12


First Quarter Performance

Sell-through and shipments 1st Quarter

12


Top IPs in each major market


12


North America

Learning products top 5 brands in North America – 3 countries and 7 key retailers; market share developments

13


Europe

Learning products top 5 brands in Europe – 6 countries and 11 retailers; market share developments

13


Australasia, South Africa and Latin America

Learning Products top 5 brands in AustralAsia and Africa – 8 countries and 10 key retailers; market share developments

14


Overall

Sell-through estimates; Mattel, Spin Master performance

14

5

JAKKS PACIFIC

Sell-through and shipments numbers 1st Quarter; acquisition Fantastic Beasts license

15

6

TOYS TO LIFE

Market shares February 2018

15

7

SPIN MASTER

Toy Smith and Tucker Toys distribution agreements

15

8

FUNKO

1st Quarter sell-through; 2017 full year sales estimate

These two monthly reports are available to Business Intel on Toys subscribers. Both reports are a unique resource for anybody who needs to understand the longer-term direction of the world in which the toy manufacturers operate and who requires insights not solely based on past financial history. 

