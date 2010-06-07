PowerShares Files For Intermediate Build America Bond ETF (BABI)

PowerShares has filed paperwork with the SEC for an Intermediate Build America Bond ETF (Pending:BABI). The Fund will seek investment results that correspond (before fees and expenses) generally to the price and yield of an index called The BofA Merrill Lynch 1-12 Year Build America Bond Index (the “Underlying Index”). Build America Bonds are taxable municipal bonds that carry special tax credits and federal subsidies for either the bond issuer or the bondholder. Build America Bonds were created under Section 1531 of Title I of Division B of the American Recovery and Reinvestment Act that U.S. President Barack Obama signed into law on February 17, 2009.

Principal Investment Strategies

The Fund will normally invest at least 80% of its total assets in taxable municipal securities eligible to participate in the Build America Bond program created under the American Recovery and Reinvestment Act of 2009 (the “Act”) or other legislation providing for the issuance of taxable municipal securities on which the issuer receives federal support of the interest paid (“Build America Bonds”). The Fund will normally invest at least 80% of its total assets in the securities that comprise the Underlying Index. The Underlying Index is designed to track the performance of intermediate maturity U.S. dollar-denominated Build America Bonds publicly issued by U.S. states and territories, and their political subdivisions, in the U.S. market. Unlike most other municipal obligations, interest received on Build America Bonds is subject to federal and state income tax. The federal interest subsidy continues for the life of the bonds.

Issuance of Build America Bonds will cease on December 31, 2010 unless the relevant provisions of the Act are extended. In the event that the Build America Bond program is not extended, the Build America Bonds outstanding at such time will continue to be eligible for the federal interest rate subsidy, which continues for the life of the Build America Bonds; however, no bonds issued following expiration of the Build America Bond program will be eligible for the federal tax subsidy. If the Build America Bond program is not extended, the Board of Trustees (the “Board”) of the PowerShares Exchange-Traded Fund Trust II (the “Trust”) will evaluate the Fund’s investment strategy and make appropriate changes that it believes are in the best interests of the Fund and its shareholders, including changing the Fund’s investment strategy to invest in an index composed of taxable municipal securities.

The Fund does not purchase all of the securities in the Underlying Index. Instead, the Adviser utilizes a “sampling” methodology in seeking to achieve the Fund’s investment objective. As of [·], 2010, the Underlying Index consisted of [·] securities.

Concentration Policy. The Fund will invest 25% or more of the value of its total assets in securities of issuers in an industry or group of industries to the extent that the Underlying Index concentrates in an industry or group of industries.

