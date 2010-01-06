Great value investment stock pick for 2010 and Explanation of Warren Buffett Value investing principles

I did create a presentation, which is explaining value investing strategy used by Warren Buffett to produce high return for long time.
The presentation explained with present stock pick Terex Corporation (NYSE:TEX).
You can access the presentation from following link.
The following stocks are used to explain the value investing strategy GEICO, Amex (NYSE:AXP), Citi(NYSE:C), GoldmanSachs (NYSE:GS), Bank of America (NYSE:BAC), Terex (TEX), SouthWestern Energy (NYSE:SWN), Amazon (NASDAQ:AMZN), Priceline (PCLN), and Berkshire Hathaway (BRK-A)
Disclaimer: Please use your own research before buying TEX…
Disclosure: TEX,BRK.A,C