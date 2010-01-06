Please Note: Blog posts are not selected, edited or screened by Seeking Alpha editors.

Great value investment stock pick for 2010 and Explanation of Warren Buffett Value investing principles

|Includes: AMZN, AXP, BAC, BKNG, Berkshire Hathaway A (BRK.A), C, GS, SWN, TEX
I did create a presentation, which is explaining value investing strategy used by Warren Buffett to produce high return for long time.
 
The presentation explained with present stock pick Terex Corporation (NYSE:TEX).
 
You can access the presentation from following link.
 
The following stocks are used to explain the value investing strategy GEICO, Amex (NYSE:AXP), Citi(NYSE:C), GoldmanSachs (NYSE:GS), Bank of America (NYSE:BAC), Terex (TEX), SouthWestern Energy (NYSE:SWN), Amazon (NASDAQ:AMZN), Priceline (PCLN), and Berkshire Hathaway (BRK-A)
 
Disclaimer: Please use your own research before buying TEX…
 
Disclosure: Long on TEX

Disclosure: TEX,BRK.A,C