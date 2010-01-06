Great value investment stock pick for 2010 and Explanation of Warren Buffett Value investing principles

I did create a presentation, which is explaining value investing strategy used by Warren Buffett to produce high return for long time.

The presentation explained with present stock pick Terex Corporation (NYSE: TEX ).

You can access the presentation from following link.

The following stocks are used to explain the value investing strategy GEICO, Amex (NYSE: AXP ), Citi(NYSE: C ), GoldmanSachs (NYSE: GS ), Bank of America (NYSE: BAC ), Terex ( TEX ), SouthWestern Energy (NYSE: SWN ), Amazon (NASDAQ: AMZN ), Priceline (PCLN), and Berkshire Hathaway (BRK-A)

Disclaimer: Please use your own research before buying TEX…

Disclosure: Long on TEX

TEX,BRK.A,C