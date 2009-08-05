Chart of the Day - 8/05/2009 – EUR/USD

(Chart courtesy of FX Solutions' FX AccuCharts. Price on 1st pane, Slow Stochastics on 2nd pane; horizontal support/resistance levels in yellow; uptrend lines in green; downtrend lines in red; 50-period simple moving average in light blue.)8/05/2009 – EUR/USD – The key breakout above 1.4335 that occurred in the beginning of this week on EUR/USD, a daily chart of which is shown, has not followed-through as of yet. Instead, price has consolidated right above the point of break. Though this breakout represents a tentative continuation of the uptrend that has been in place since early March, the move will have failed without a subsequent breakout above the 1.4445 high that was reached after the prior uptrend high of 1.4335 was broken on Monday. If a breakout above 1.4445 indeed occurs, a significant upside resistance target resides around the 1.4570 price region. And any breakout above that level would constitute a substantial bullish indication for the pair that could eventually reach up towards further resistance in the 1.4900 price region.James Chen, CMTChief Technical StrategistFX SolutionsIMPORTANT NOTICE: These comments are for information purposes only. The information contained on this document does not constitute a solicitation to buy or sell by FX Solutions, LLC., and/or its affiliates, and is not to be available to individuals in a jurisdiction where such availability would be contrary to local regulation or law. Opinions, market data, and recommendations are subject to change at any time. Forex trading involves substantial risk of loss and is not suitable for all investors.