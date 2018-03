Gold (daily chart) as of Tuesday (10/18/2011) has made a pronounced drop below its wedge pattern consolidation, which hints at a potential continuation of the bearish run that originated from the early September all-time high around 1920. This wedge pattern, which can also be considered a large inverted pennant pattern, represented a slightly bullish pullback. For more gold technical analysis, please click here.

James Chen, CTA, CMT

Director of Technical Research and Education

FXDD