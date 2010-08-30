Forex Trading Technical Analysis (2010/08/30) GBP/JPY Pulls Back Up then Drops
GBP/JPY (a daily chart of which is shown) as of Monday (8/30/2010) has pulled back up to the lower border of the large rising wedge formation that it broke down last week, before reasserting its bearish stance today. The low that was reached on the wedge breakdown before pullback was in the 128.75 price region, around a 3-month low for the pair. For more GBP/JPY forex technical analysis, please click here.
James Chen, CTA, CMT