NeoStem (NYSE MKT: NBS) No Monetary Offering, Filings Tidy Up The Books And The Cap Structure

Three (3) filing titles: NBS filed a … Post-Effective Amendment No.1 Form S-3 to Registration Statements on Form S-4 on 8/24/12, a Change in Directors and/or Principal Officer and a Mixed Securities Shelf Registration for $150M. Welcome to the paper trail, I so love the blah, blah from lawyers … and I used to write these things - so I will keep this short and to the point!

The S-3 is related to the registration of 4.88M shares of common stock issuable upon the exercise of warrants. These securities were originally registered by NBS on 2 registration statements of 1M shares of common stock issuable upon exercise of $3.00 warrants issued in connection with the acquisition of Progenitor Cell Therapy (PCT); 1M shares of common stock issuable upon exercise of $5.00 warrants issued in connection with the PCT Merger, 1M shares of common stock issuable upon exercise of $7.00 warrants issued in connection with the PCT Merger which was effective on 12/16/10; and 1.88M shares of common stock issuable upon exercise of the $1.466M warrants issued in connection with the acquisition of Amorcyte <pursuant to a Registration (S-4) Statement)> which became effective on 9/15/11.

So, this Post-Effective Amendment basically covers the additional shares and warrants of NBS' stock that were issued and now … registered resulting from past offerings and re-capitalization for … capital adjustments. Also, NBS can … now … receive proceeds from any exercises of these warrants without … the sale of the common stock.

The good news … Suzhou Erye Pharmaceutical Co. Limited (Erye) is gone! The divestiture will bolster NBS' cash position through the receipt of the cash purchase price of $12.28M (10% <1.228M with $4.912M being deposited in escrow> now and the remainder by Q4/12) and eliminate over $37M in short and long-term debt obligations. The sale of Erye also returns approximately 1.04M shares, cancels 1.17M options and 640K warrants.

The 2nd filing: NBS also noticed the resignation of Mr. Shi Mingsheng (currently the Chairman of the Board of Erye) and Edward C. Geehr, MD who currently serves on the BOD's Nominating and Governance Committee <who will not seek re-election>.

NBS also extended the Aspire Capital purchase agreement (which was in place from 9/28/11). NBS entered into a common stock Purchase Agreement whereby NBS has a right to sell to Aspire Capital (up to a maximum of 100K shares per day or even 1M shares per day which could be <$20M> up to 30% of the aggregate shares of stock traded on the NYSE MKT on the next business day, subject to a maximum number of shares determined by … NBS. Most of the cell therapy and Biotech firms have these agreements to access cash versus public offerings. NBS has … yet availed itself … of this program!

A very, very interesting tidbit … as of 8/17/12, NBS' executive officers and directors collectively owned 34,180,554 shares, representing approximately 22.4% of the outstanding stock. Now, NBS' executive officers and directors collectively beneficially own 49,510,083 shares of stock. These beneficial holdings represent approximately 29.5% of the outstanding shares. A lot more than … many of the cell therapy comparable companies!

There is still the issue of the Series E Convertible Preferred Stock <but, we can cover that later, as it is payable every month and … NOT due … <so, it is NOT a negative that can be thrown out there …>!For the sake of any future <NOT, again in the near term> transaction … NBS is and could authorize issuance up to 20M shares of preferred stock which has been characterized <I doubt it> as the Series E 7% Senior Convertible Preferred Stock. As of 8/17/12, there were 3,919,263 shares of Series E 7% Senior Convertible Preferred Stock, par value $0.01 per share issued and outstanding. So, we don't need to hold our breath or wait for that shoe to drop!

NBS also filed a mixed securities shelf registration for $150M … better to have the paper trial available … as did BioTime (NYSE MKT: BTX) for $75M.

The Bottom Line: There has been a dilutionary effect but, the filing codifies … warrant and option redemption … affecting the path forward to funding the future of the company. Assuming the exercise of all of the PCT warrants; NBS … could/may receive estimated gross proceeds of approximately $17.8 M. As of 8/17/12, there were 152,610,253 shares of common stock outstanding approximately 78,010,383 stock options and warrants outstanding. But, at least the warrants could possibly … translate to cash of $93.45M and options into $30.51M … and most are callable as the exercise prices are … not … all that distant … from in the money! NBS closed at $0.618 <+$0.018> or +3% on Friday 8/24/12 in a trading range of $0.58 - $0.60. But, in after-hours trading, it was down -$0.02 to $0.60. In a historical focus … NBS has traded UP from 7/5/12 ($0.52) through 8/24/12 in these crazy dog days of summer <my view, respectively>. Hopefully, I think Monday should … focus better movement to the shares <depending on the end of the month, forth-coming long holiday weekend or even lack of interest … as traders and investors need … to understand the underlying facts of these filings.

