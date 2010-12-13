£10M Funding, ReNeuron (LON: RENE)

RENE’s first patient has been treated with ReN001 stem cell therapy for strokes as part of a pilot study.

The pilot investigation of stem cells in stroke, or PISCES study, being carried out in Glasgow, is a neural stem cell therapy for disabled stroke patients;

RENE is the first company to have received regulatory approval for any stem cell-based clinical trial in the UK.;

Assuming a satisfactory review of the first patient’s progress by independent Data Safety Monitoring Board (in December), the remainder of the patients taking part in the study up to a further 12 in total trial will be treated shortly thereafter;

RENE will pursue an accelerated clinical development pathway with ReN001, focusing on particular stroke patient groups who are expected to most benefit from the therapy;

In 11/10, RENE’s rival Geron Corp (NASDAQ:GERN) launched the first American trial to treat spinal injury patients with stem cells.