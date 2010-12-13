£10M Funding, ReNeuron (LON: RENE)

RENE’s first patient has been treated with ReN001 stem cell therapy for strokes as part of a pilot study.
- The pilot investigation of stem cells in stroke, or PISCES study, being carried out in Glasgow, is a neural stem cell therapy for disabled stroke patients;
- RENE is the first company to have received regulatory approval for any stem cell-based clinical trial in the UK.;
- Assuming a satisfactory review of the first patient’s progress by independent Data Safety Monitoring Board (in December), the remainder of the patients taking part in the study up to a further 12 in total trial will be treated shortly thereafter;
- RENE will pursue an accelerated clinical development pathway with ReN001, focusing on particular stroke patient groups who are expected to most benefit from the therapy;
In 11/10, RENE’s rival Geron Corp (NASDAQ:GERN) launched the first American trial to treat spinal injury patients with stem cells.
- ReN001 stem cell therapy offers the potential for a degree of recovery of function in disabled stroke patients, resulting in an improvement in quality of life and a reduced reliance on health and social care systems. RENE believes that ReN001 could radically alter the treatment of disabled stroke patients having received the clearance in 2/10 to begin the clinical trials.