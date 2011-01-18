Scientists at the University of Michigan Comprehensive Cancer Center have identified a potential new way of attacking breast cancer stem cells.

Results of the study appear in the 1/15/11 issue of Cancer Research.

Researchers found that breast cancer stem cells are regulated by a type of cell derived from bone marrow, called mesenchymal stem cells ;

; These cells are drawn from the bone marrow to the cancer and create a “niche” for the cancer stem cells, allowing them to replicate.

“The importance of this is that we may be able to attack breast cancer stem cells indirectly by blocking these signals from the niche,” says study author Max S. Wicha, M.D., Distinguished Professor of Oncology and director of the University of Michigan Comprehensive Cancer Center.

Cancer stem cells are believed to be resistant to current chemotherapies and radiation treatment, which researchers say may be the reason cancer so often returns after treatment;

Little is known about the cancer stem cell niche – a type of microenvironment that is highly associated with tumor growth and metastasis;

The researchers looked at mesenchymal stem cells, which arise in bone marrow;

They found that breast cancers in mice sent out signals which attracted mesenchymal stem cells from the bone marrow into the tumor where these cells interacted and stimulated the growth of breast cancer stem cells.

Researchers then identified 2 signals from a cytokine network – a type of protein that affects how cells communicate that was responsible for stem cell regulation.