States deliver Stem Cell Funding in lean Times

The Maryland Stem Cell Research Fund received 180 requests for funding in 2011, the highest number of applicants in the program’s 5 year history.
The awards will be announced in May. The grant winners will present at a state symposium later in the year.
- Several of the applications this year are in response to a new pilot program providing an opportunity for Maryland scientists to collaborate with stem cell researchers from the California Institute for Regenerative Medicine.
During its first 4 years, the research fund committed $68.4M to 181 research projects. Applications received for 2011:
- 42 Investigator-Initiated Research Grant proposals – These grants provide up to $200,000 of direct costs per year, for up to 3 years and are designed for investigators who have preliminary data to support their hypotheses;
- 97 Exploratory Research Grant proposals – These grants provide up to $100,000 of direct costs per year, for up to 2 years, and are designed for new stem cell researchers (young investigators and scientists from other fields), for new approaches, mechanisms or models that may differ from current thinking in the field and for new hypotheses that do not have preliminary data.
- 41 Post-Doctoral Fellowship Grant proposals – These grants provide up to $55,000 per year, for up to 2 years, including direct and indirect costs and fringe benefits, and are designed for post-doctoral fellows who wish to conduct human stem cell research in Maryland.