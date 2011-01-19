States deliver Stem Cell Funding in lean Times

The Maryland Stem Cell Research Fund received 180 requests for funding in 2011, the highest number of applicants in the program’s 5 year history.

The awards will be announced in May. The grant winners will present at a state symposium later in the year.

Several of the applications this year are in response to a new pilot program providing an opportunity for Maryland scientists to collaborate with stem cell researchers from the California Institute for Regenerative Medicine.

During its first 4 years, the research fund committed $68.4M to 181 research projects. Applications received for 2011: