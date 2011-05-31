The RegMed Daily Dialogue, 5/31/11, end of the month blues

Regenerative medicine/stem cell universe stocks are slow in mid-day trading on Tuesday (5/31/11). The NASDAQ is UP 1986 (0.71%) to 2816.72. The Dow is also UP 77.92 (0.63%) to 12,519.50. Being that macro initiatives have played such a major role, it is appropriate to mention:

US equities are trading higher amid optimism over a potential aid package for Greece but pared earlier gains on another round of weak US economic data;

Information technology and health care are leading gains and materials is the only major sector in negative territory;

Consumer confidence fell in May as Americans grew slightly more pessimistic.

What’s driving the regenerative medicine – stem cell market … today … it is the end of May and we (investors) are going away … or are we … ? The global stem cells market is forecast to reach $63.8B by 2015 from an estimated value of $21.5B in 2010, exhibiting a 3X growth rate during the period 2010-2015. The major application use in stem cells market is classified into oncology, cardiology, and bone & cartilage.

AMEX: NBS, ASTM, BMTI, CYTX, KOOL, LSE: RENE, OPXA, OSIR, PSTI and STEM are up!

MULTICELL TECHNOLOGIES INC (OTCPK:MCET) Granted Stem Cell Patent# 7,935,528 by the USTPO relating to the isolation and use of human liver stem cells to treat liver disease. Under the terms of its license agreement with Rhode Island Hospital, MultiCell Technologies is the worldwide exclusive licensee of U.S. patent 7,935,528. The bottom line, understanding liver stem cell biology, and the role these cells play in chronic liver disease and primary hepatocellular carcinoma, is a major focus of this company.

Aastrom (ASTM) to present Top-Line 12-Month RESTORE-CLI Results in webcast on Wednesday, June 1, 2011 at 4:30 pm (EDT) — The conference call will be available live in the Investors section of ASTM’s website at http://www.aastrom.com/investor.cfm .

TiGenix NV (NYSE Euronext Brussels: TIG) in connection with its 1 for 5 rights offering of maximum 15,187,111 new shares at an offer price of EUR 1.00 per share, it has received subscriptions for 7,686,295 new shares through the exercise of preferential rights. This represents a take up of approximately 51% of the offering size of EUR 15,187,111. The bottom lie, taking into account EUR 4,412,000 of irrevocable take-up commitments in the scrip placement taking place tomorrow, the offering is covered for 80%. The subscription period for the preferential rights ended on Friday May 27, 2011. The preferential rights which have not been exercised during the subscription period for the preferential rights will be offered for sale as scrips in the 2nd phase of the offering on 531/11 using an accelerated book building procedure.

Cytori Therapeutics (CYTX) Celution is cost-effective for Partial Breast Reconstruction: An economic analysis carried out by the UK NHS National Innovation Centre identified CYTX’s Celution® System for breast reconstruction as an innovative technology that is bringing benefits to National Health Service (NYSE:NHS) hospitals and breast cancer patients. The bottom line: the National Innovation Centre’s recognition is important since it may support wider adoption of cell-enriched reconstruction within the United Kingdom. The apparent benefits of the technique are correction of contour defects after breast conservation surgery, but its most important contribution lies in soft tissue defects after radiotherapy or wounds that can be improved by the body’s own repair cells. NHS figures state that 46K cases of breast cancer are diagnosed in the UK every year. According to the National Mastectomy and Breast Reconstruction Audit 2011, many women who choose reconstruction will experience improved psychological, emotional and physical outcomes.

NeoStem’s (AMEX: NBS) VSEL™ Technology, Ending the search of the perfect Repair Cell: VSELs or very small embryonic like stem cells have many physical characteristics typically found in embryonic stem cells, including the ability to differentiate into specialized cells and tissue throughout the body. The significance of VSELTM technology is that each person has a population of very primitive embryonic-like stem cells that can be harvested for potential therapeutic use. This is possible because very small embryonic like stem cells are also released into the peripheral blood by using FDA approved drugs, which function as a mobilizing agent. The bottom line, VSELs show tremendous potential in a wide range of indications from non-healing traumatic wounds, bone repair and Osteoporosis, AMD to Acute Radiation Syndrome. VSELs are still in the pre-clinical stages of development and NBS is planning to enter trials in the later half of this year (2011)… There is even scientific data that suggests VSELs may be a valid marker of aging. AMEX:NBS with its Progenitor Cell therapy division is working with some of the worlds leading scientists to unlock the potential of its VSELs platform. NBS’s VSEL™ technology is proprietary with exclusive worldwide license from the University of Louisville. AMEX: NBS is currently harvesting and cryo-preserving these VSELs from individual patients, setting the stage for their use in personalized regenerative medicine. These VSELs are: Isolated from a patient’s own bone marrow, peripheral blood, or cord blood; demonstrate pluripotency and somatic imprinting; small volume of these very small embryonic-like stem cells should provide adequate doses; expandable if necessary; are easily obtained and stored in cryopreservation to preserve in advance and bank for future use; and finally, VSEL™ stem cells maintain embryonic characteristics yet are classified as adult.