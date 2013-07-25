Aastrom (ASTM) Files 15 M Share Offering

The last nights reported price was $0.37 per share with possible $12 - 13 M in proceeds

Outstanding shares were 45.66 M and there will be 85.1 M post offering.

The underwriter will now be Aegis Capital

The Bottom Line: Finally, a lower share volume <25 M to 15 M> and a much lower pricing. JMP was dropped for Aegis for the offering.

ASTM closed at $0.37. Expect this puppy to drop like a stone! How quickly can an over-night be priced (?) in a dropping market and at what price? My next question is ... "why put rouge on this ... blushing pig"!

Disclosure: I have no positions in any stocks mentioned, and no plans to initiate any positions within the next 72 hours.