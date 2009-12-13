Timing A $5.1 M Offering Opexa Therapeutics (NASDAQ: OPXA)

Opexa Therapeutics develops of patient-specific cellular therapies for the treatment of autoimmune diseases.

Reiterating from our 12/2/09 post – According to the National Multiple Sclerosis Society, MS affects approximately 2.5 M individuals worldwide. Industry experts estimated the global sales of MS therapeutics at approximately $6 B,

It is believed that there are currently about 250,000 to 350,000 people in the United States who have been diagnosed with MS; this estimate suggests that approximately 200 new cases are diagnosed each week,

The securities in the offering include 2,550,000 shares of OPXA common stock and warrants to purchase up to 1,275,000 shares of common stock, which securities are being offered in “units” at a price of $2.00 per unit:

Each unit consists of one share of common stock, a 5 year Series A warrant to purchase 0.35 of an additional share of common stock, and a 1 year Series B warrant to purchase 0.15 of an additional share of common stock,

The warrants have an exercise price of $2.55 per share and are exercisable commencing 6 months and 1 day after closing.

Bottom Line: OPXA needs the net offering proceeds for general corporate purposes, furthering clinical development of Tovaxin®, other working capital and operational purposes. However …