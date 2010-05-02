Stem Cell Breakthrough for Growth of New Arteries

Scientists have extracted stem cells from blood vessels removed during operations and used them to stimulate the growth of new arteries.

The development has been hailed by researchers; who say it could provide doctors with a revolutionary way to repair hearts damaged by coronary attacks,

Injections of stem cells, extracted from old blood vessels, could soon be exploited to nourish ailing hearts.

“This very encouraging and important advance brings the possibility of ‘cell therapy’ for damaged hearts one step closer,” said Professor Peter Weissberg, medical director of the British Heart Foundation. “And if the chemical messages produced by the cells can be identified, it is possible that drugs could also be developed to achieve the same end.”

The stem cell study involved using blood vessels left over from heart bypass operations and was carried out by Professor Paolo Madeddu and colleagues at Bristol University. “Around 20,000 people have heart bypass surgery in Britain every year,” said Madeddu. “The procedure is now standard. A section of vein from a patient’s leg is cut out and is grafted on to a diseased coronary artery. It is then used to divert blood around a blockage or dangerous narrowing of a blood vessel and restore blood supply. “The crucial point is that surgeons always cut out a longer piece of vein than they need, so there is always a leftover piece. We looked to see if we could get stem cells from those leftovers. We have found, we can get stem cells from veins taken from 80-year-old patients. One aim of the project would be to allow a person receiving bypass surgery to be given treatments of stem cells that would have been isolated and grown from the vein that was used as part of their operation

Scientists believe that stem cells have considerable potential as sources of new medicines and have separated them into two basic types.

Adult stem cells, which are known to act as a pool from which the body can repopulate itself with cells when old ones die. Adult skin stem cells operate as a source of new skin cells.

By contrast, the other type of stem cells – embryonic stem cells – are created in the first 2 weeks of life and act as the source of all cells that make the growing foetus.