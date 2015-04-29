Back To 66 Percent Cash, 4-29 Close

No graphics here - moving the family this week and it's a bit of work. This will be short.

With the close of markets on 4-29, the GGT timer system is indicating a move back to 66% cash target.

The short-term and medium-term timers are in CASH.

The long-term timer is LONG, so as of now, the long-term timer is intact.

This is a rudderless market -- we've not made any real progress in either direction in a couple of weeks. We are at 51% Long-rated stocks in the database -- we need to drop to 43 to have any comfort about going long with abandon. See my warnings about Percent Longs from earlier posts.

Strategy:

Same as usual when we hit this state. Cash target is 66% -- I'll get there by selling the weakest positions first.

Sell-side money management is to place a 1% trailing stop loss, good til canceled, to execute after 9:45 a.m. ET. Let it go until either the stock breaks out OR we get a master timer reset where the short-term timer moves higher.

