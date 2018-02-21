ROTY Launch March 1st: Here Is A Preview

Hey everybody- sorry I`ve been MIA. I have a few projects I`m working on here in Peru that are requiring attention lately and have been quite busy setting up the MarketPlace service as well.

The point of this post is to give readers a preview of what the ROTY service will look like, price point and other information so you can make the decision if it is right for you.

Partial Preview of Launch Page Below

------------------------------------------

ROTY- Runners of the Year

On a quest to find high % gainers in the biotech and tech sectors

Catalyst Ideas- Stocks with upcoming material events that could push shares significantly higher. We try to position ourselves well in advance to ¨play the run up¨, taking partial profits prior as the situation merits based on due diligence.

Revaluation Ideas- Stocks for which I believe the core business and/or recent events have not been fully factored into the share price AND future appreciation is expected.

A subscription to ROTY gives you the following:

Exclusive access to the ROTY 10 stock model account

Exclusive access to the ROTY Contenders List (ideas that are setting up or could set up in the future)

Exclusive access to Catalyst Tracker (spreadsheet which outlines key assets for each stock pick and events that could move the stock price)

Exclusive access to articles related to model account holdings and Contenders

Ability to review the vast archive of my prior work for researching stocks of interest to you

Access to our ego-free chatroom where due diligence, new ideas, risk management and other related topics are discussed by our generous community.

I started ROTY in 2017 as a public series of articles with the goal of communicating my trading philosophy, a system of managing risk and generating outsized returns that has worked for me. When I started trading (and investing) I wish I'd had someone to point me in the right direction and spare me much of the emotional rollercoaster that I experienced in the beginning.

ROTY is unique in that its format is largely the result of reader feedback, readers who have been with me since day 1 and helped me build the service from the ground up creating features that were useful for them.

You can think of ROTY as another tool in the trader´s toolbox, a service where I present trade ideas and my rationale but readers ultimately decide which stocks appeal to them for further due diligence. My goal is to help readers grow confident in their decision making, forming and sticking to a plan instead of being controlled by emotions. Discipline plus risk management leads to a growing brokerage account.

My goal as a trader is to continually learn and improve, and the goal for ROTY as a community is also the same.

**Pricing reflects my wish that the service be accessible to traders of all account sizes, facilitating dialogue between them. Also, I'm aware that many readers make use of multiple premium tools and MarketPlace services (depending on account size and financial means). It's my hope that ROTY becomes an essential service for you that delivers value far in excess of its price tag.

-------

Price point is $25/month or $200/year for the annual discount.

The subscription appears to be a good fit for readers who

A): Want to continue receiving ROTY editions, exclusive articles regarding current holdings and Contenders, and be able to bounce ideas/due diligence/risk management/plans/etc off each other in what I hope will be a very active chatroom.

B): For those who don`t want to print out each article (including Core Biotech series) and don`t want to pay for PRO, this could be a more economical alternative that gives them full archive access to my material which should help when researching tickers (I`ve covered a lot).

C): Readers who already have multiple Marketplace subscriptions but value an added perspective at an economical cost

D): Experienced traders looking for new trade setups

E): Novices looking for a system and community to point them in the right direction

The Service May Not Be Right For

- Readers who want access to all contributor material on PRO and have limited budgets

-Readers who want someone to tell them what to buy, when to buy and when to sell (ie. simple alerts without guidance). My goal is to teach & help everyone profit on their own as part of their plan, NOT to simply give stock picks and have them blindly follow. In my university language course we teachers convey to students that we are merely guides along the way, an encouraging voice, someone to provide assistance along the way. That is and continues to be my aim in ROTY.

I value your feedback and feel free to message me if any questions.

Excited for this next step and appreciate each of you.

JF