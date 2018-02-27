Lucky To Do What We Do

This probably is not a post to be putting up in the middle of launch week- nevertheless it´s been on my mind for a while.



In a simple trade, a few clicks of a mouse, we´re able to make (or lose) significant amounts of money.

At my wife´s store (for new readers, I´m an expat living in Peru), we have a new worker (Fabiana) who is absolutely incredible- one of the best work ethics I´ve ever seen, quick study and hunger to get ahead. They´ve/we´ve become close pretty fast.

She and her partner arrived here a couple weeks ago after their house in Venezuela was robbed and her partner shot twice. They traveled six days by bus (most of which without water) to get here and had to leave her 7 year old son behind with her parents due to lack of funds.

Due to excessive inflation, $1 equates to about 300,000 Bolivares according to her. To put that into perspective, $1 pays for a month´s worth of school for her kid, Jose Miguel. In my wife´s store we pay higher than standard wage plus bonus for commissions, but Fabiana lives on very little to send her funds back home to help out family along with saving up to one day bring her kid here before things in Venezuela get even worse. Her partner Jesus works at a local restaurant for less than minimum wage ($300/month down here). He´s also quite proud and will only take help when forced to, but in spite of everything he´s got a plan to save up, open a restaurant and work his way back up (all with a cheery attitude as well).

Most days at work my wife catches Fabiana trying to eat just noodles without sauce or meat, which leads to taking her to lunch or bringing her and Jesus both back home for a meal. I can tell how strange it is for them to come from a situation where people eat one or two tiny ¨meals¨ per day to feasting on the wife´s homemade spaghetti.

Due to how arduous the journey was to get here from Venezuela, Fabiana developed 2 kidney stones and entered the emergency room in her first week and the attention cost half of a month´s wage (my wife took care of it even though she and Jesus tried to refuse).

I could keep going on and on (other stories come to mind), but Fabiana was a reminder to me of two things:

A) How lucky I am to be doing what I´m doing, how lucky those of us who trade/invest are to be able to do something we enjoy and get paid for our effort in a manner that is not related to exchanging hours for money.

B) When we work hard and finally make it, it´s up to us to pay it forward in one way or another (just my opinion).

My apologies for the randomness of the post- it´s my hope that Fabiana´s story and others like it come to mind as we trade, reminding us of how lucky we are and spurring us to even greater success.

Hope everyone´s week is going well.

Jonathan