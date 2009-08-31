Please Note: Blog posts are not selected, edited or screened by Seeking Alpha editors.

Premium UNG/NG give a nice 2,21% to us today

Includes: NG, The United States Natural Gas ETF, LP (UNG)



As you can see, today UNG is doing 2,21% less than the future, this mean that the premium is going down from 19,04% of the close of friday to around 16,83%.

Not so bad, not so good, I hope to see at least a support area around 13/14% in few days. I hope.

Resistance is the area 20,5% we have seen and somebody of you commented with a further increase in arbitrage.

Few analysts still speaking of this arbitrage opportunity.

Very important, today for the first time UNG is reducing the premium with the futures falling, this mean a very high pressure on this arbitrage and some "big guy" that is entering in this arbitrage.
 

Just a my view... but as I know some of you should be agree because noted the same thing, that was just easy to see comparing charts of the past 5 days.

I will update you shortly.

Disclosure: I closed my arbitrage in my personal accounts, still in position in managed accounts.