Kenra Investors Is A Partner Of The International Value Investing Conference

I am very glad to announce that Kenra Investors is an official partner of the 2017 edition of the International Value Investing Conference, which will take place in Luxemburg on Nov. 16th, in the upscale modern DoubleTree hotel by Hilton.

The goal of the International Value Investing Conference is to exchange ideas about value investing among financial professionals in an open and inspiring environment. All participants will be able to access in-depth views and investment ideas from experienced buy-side professionals from the world of value investing, such as Robert Robotti, Léon Kirch, Thierry Flecchia and Alex Roepers, to name a few.

I think this is a great opportunity to share and, above all, get valuable insights into the methods, approaches and specific investment ideas of veteran value investors from both North America and Europe.

The program includes twelve 30-minute speeches/presentations and numerous networking opportunities starting already from the evening before the conference. Each speaker will present interesting investing ideas/philosophies and discuss at least one compelling investment in an undervalued company of his/her own choosing. The goal is to understand how different Portfolio Managers/Investment Professionals perform their due diligence and analyze potential companies to invest in.

You can find all the information about the agenda here.

The event is intended for buy-side professionals specifically, such as:

Family Offices

Foundations / Endowments

Insurance Co. Investment Offices

Pension Funds

Sovereign Wealth Fund

Fund of Funds

Institutional Fund Managers

Wealth Managers / Advisors

High Net Worth Individuals

Investment Bankers

Consultants

Private Equity Managers

Hedge Funds

The 2017 edition of the International Value Investing Conference will take place on November 16th but there is the possibility to access an exclusive dinner with speakers and other attendees on the evening before the conference.

Remember that attendance at the conference is limited to 150 people, so be sure to book your seat as soon as possible. I think it’s necessary to underline that the International Value Investing Conference seeks to collect money for charity and that all net proceeds will be donated to the Against Malaria Foundation.

Participants sponsored by Kenra Investors are entitled to a 20% additional discount on the participation fee. Just send me a direct message or an email to kenrainv@gmail.com and I will send you the promotional code.

I hope to see you soon at the IVIC in Luxemburg next month! Please let me know if you are coming, as I would be very happy to meet you and discuss topics related to Value Investing.