More rallies ahead

Here is a five minute bar chart of day session e-mini trading covering the past couple of weeks.



My range estimate for today is still 915-935 (blue rectangle). I still think this market has a good shot at 935 over the next hour or two, but I also think a break of about 15 points, the same size as the last significant reaction (purple rectangles) is likely to begin from today's high.



There is no midpoint support in the 915-920 zone. But I see a steep trend channel up from the 965 low which crosses the 915-20 zone late today and early tomorrow. My best guess is that the upcoming reaction will find its low near one of the two lower channel line I have drawn.



I think the e-minis are in the very early stages of a strong uptrend which will last into October and carry the market well above the 1000 level during that time.