Everyone Should Be Humiliated By Charles Payne

"The lamps are going out all over Europe; we shall not see them lit again in our lifetime."- Lord Grey of Fallodon 1914







The onset of the First World War saw the longest serving Foreign Secretary in UK history make the ominous remark above. There is no doubt this current European saga is akin to a war of wills, attrition, control and destiny. It's not a bloody war but will leave a trail of casualties in its wake. I was schooled by Peter Ziehan of STRATFOR on for this experiment of European unity which was orchestrated by France as a way to keep Germany away from future military adventures. On that score, it's worked, but if the idea was to keep German ambitions contained, then this thing has backfired miserably. Of course, history is littered with lessons of ambitions gone astray and Germany knows this better than any nation on the planet.Yet, here we are with Germany at the epicenter of a would-be rescue that I think dooms Greece and limits the futures of other Mediterranean nations that have lived too high on the hog for too long. Another strange twist to these best-laid plans is how the continent is moving backwards and further away from the dream of a single nation into more nations and even city-states. This brings us to the problem of Italy for which there could be no true rescue if it spirals out of control.Italy circa 1859I came into this year predicting, only half in jest, Belgium would finish 2011 as two separate nations, but that's not going to happen (although there has been no government for months). But, maybe I picked the wrong nation. Maybe, it could be Italy that enters 2012 in tatters and ready to regroup.The Northern League sprang to life a couple of decades ago over discontent on a number of issues, and through the years, this political party once considered fringe is now a powerbroker. The party is lead by Umberto Bossi and it is a serious powerbroker. He has made it clear he would walk away from the coalition government on the issue of pensions. He is against raising the retirement age to 67 and is also upset about removing "seniority" which allows people that have worked 40 years to retire at age 58. Late last night, Bossi said a deal had been worked out but details were sketchy. One thing is for sure, Italy is angry and feels "humiliated" at the treatment from Germany and France.The thing is Italy has $2.8 trillion in debt and must raise €600.0 billion over the next three years to service the debt. This will cause more friction in Italy where many in the Northern League are calling for the creation of a separate country. Right now the industrious north pays the taxes to subsidize the profligate south. It's a familiar story throughout Western Europe and the United States. Ironically, Italy celebrated the 150th anniversary of its unification on October 22, but it is anything but unified these days.It's going to take more than just the issue of pensions to address Italy's issues as additional changes must be made to golden pensions (lucrative payments to high level public servants), reduced survivor benefits and other forms of austerity. There is no Garibaldi ready to unify the nation. On the contrary, Silvio Berlusconi has seemed more like a modern day Nero than a warrior capable of uniting the Kingdom of Italy.The lamps are going out all over Europe and they may never be as bright as they once were in this or any other lifetime.It's still a nail-biter ahead of the open, but equity futures aren't plunging. In fact, stocks are edging higher, perhaps on the notion something will be done and while it might not be pretty or even realistic, it will be accepted as action and celebrated as a sign of unity. Then there's talk Japan is interested in buying EFSF bonds, maybe joining deep-pocketed China, adding liquidity and a stamp of credibility. This morning's durable goods report was upbeat, but this data can be so volatile making it tough to get a steady read.