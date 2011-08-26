CNBC is becoming dumber then a stump! Part 5

This morning CNBC had a guest John Rohr of PNC Financial He opitimizes the lack of understanding by the whole group of Idiots on Wall Street..



He seemed somewhat baffled as to why consumer confidence is down. He stated the banks are well funded (NOTE *as long as you do not go back to mark to market because they would be insolvent if you did) He also stated that the companies have more money on their balance sheet then they have before. Then really could not figure out why consumer confidence is down.



Heres the answer-

Joes balance sheet was wiped out by the criminals in the Rating Agencies, Banks and Wall Street.

Joes house was wiped out by the criminal banks

Joes job was wiped out by the collapse of the economy due to the banks and rating agencies.

Joe's total networth has plummeted.



So lets see what was done to rectify the issue



-The Banksters were given Free money and loans to help them get on their feet

-Joe was given DICK

- The Bankster were removed from "Mark to Market" so they can "fix" their balance so they can ignore true market value to rig their balance sheets.

-Joe had his credit score killed by the banks and then the banks raised the requirements to borrow, so he no longer qualifies for a "cheap loan

- The Banksters managed to funnel $5 trillion out of the wealth of the US and are using allot of it to trade the market to keep their wealth coming in.

-Joe lost all his money except his 401K and watched the Banksters work the market with FTS and HFT systems that create continual sleepness nights. A "flash crash" is an event to wall Street, A flash crash when Joe had Stops in his trades created losses that he could not afford.

- The Banks with Wall Street have made the "free markets" no longer Free. They use systems that are designed to uptick or down tick a market that creates more volatility then a normal person can handle

-Joe sees criminals that created the problem not only go unpunished but get raises of Billions of dollars, using his free taxpayer money.

-Joe sees idiots everyday forecasting 3%-4%-5% growth when they know it will be 1 to 1-5% growth because they want to "pump the market"

-Joe sees companies that he used to be employed in, reporting higher and higher balance sheets but they do not hire, they farm out the jobs overseas because they do not have to deal with the US Unions. Joes Company still proudly waves the US flag at their front office as if they really give a rats ass. These comapnies are a poria, a vulture eating on the dead carcass of Americans. they should not be revered, funded, given tax breaks, or catered too. They are sitting on your money not giving you and your family a job.

Joe listens to a president that his primary job is to raise morale, and create jobs, he has done neither

Joe listens to a Congress and Senate that on a good day is equal to a bunch of people in Kindergarten who are more concerned about their next election then the direction of the USA

Joe sees daily families being evicted, homeless, Jobless, and the rich getting richer.

Joe thinks the US is broke and was on the verge of not paying their bills. He then sees his town, county, his state in the same position as he is!

DOES HE GIVE A FIDDLERS FARK THAT SOME LARGE COMPANY HAS A LARGE AMOUNT OF MONEY ON THEIR BALANCE SHEET?



MOST OF ALL THE DORK GUESTS on CNBC don't understand why consumer confidence is falling, or you do but just do not want to admit it.



What is killing the Unitied States of America. I can create millions of Jobs tomorrow, if companies would de focus from Earnings Per share and work on restoring America. Every DORK on CNBC still to this day, rewards a company that "Beats the street" but may have beaten Joe into the ground to do so". STOP Just STOP thats all. Tell all companies to "FARK THEIR SHAREHOLDERS" and work on restoring America.....but Wall Street won't like that...will they!



Each one says he does not see a double dip coming. My answer? Put on your glasses asshole its here already!

You do not see a double dip coming because you have neither prepared for it, or done anything to prevent it. You still drive your Ferrari back and forth to work, you still live in your Mansions. But the global economy is slowing and if these dreamers think the US will pull the globe out of this mess, well stay asleep because when you wake up, things will be entirely different.



Joe is pretty resiliant, when he thinks things are fair. So far, Banks have rigged the system so that fairness in the market and confidence that these guys will not fark the economy is gone!

The Criminals are running Wall Street once again. Their sole purpose is to extract every 1/4c that can possibly be extracted in a trade. That 1/4c does not go to Joe, so the more times they create the opportunity of that 1/4c the more money it creates. Volatility? Who cares, just as long as I make my 1/4c Its all a game now, their is no sense of responsibility to the "client", unless the client is big business, with a big account.



The SEC? Forget about them, they are there to get a job with the same Banksters that they are being paid to police. Pay a fine, carry on with your criminal ways.





3 Years of DOING NOTHING piles up on Joe. He no longer cares whether you think a double dip is avoidable, he is still in the first dip!! 5 years of useless and petty arguments by the kindergarten people from the DO NOTHING Congress, does not breed confidence!!



The animals are running the ZOO!!



