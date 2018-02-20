Upcoming Conversation With An Expert: Digging Into The 24 Week PhaseOut DMD Data For Ezutromid Recently Press Released

This article will also provide a primer on Summit Therapeutics, Duchenne muscular dystrophy, and Ezutromid.

About the Company:

Summit Therapeutics (NASDAQ: SMMT) is a clinical stage biopharmaceutical based in the United Kingdom that is focused on the development and commercialization of treatments for diseases with inadequate treatment options. Currently, the company is developing treatments for Duchenne Muscular Dystrophy and C. difficile infections.

About Duchenne Muscular Dystrophy:

Duchenne muscular dystrophy, also called DMD, is a fatal genetic disease that is diagnosed in approximately 1 out of every 3,500-5,000 boys at birth. The disease is caused by a recessive mutation on the X-chromosome and can either be hereditary or spontaneous. Patients with DMD are unable to produce dystrophin, an essential protein for muscle function, which leads to muscle degeneration and premature death in early adulthood. There is no treatment for DMD that is broadly applicable to all affected patients.

About Ezutromid:

Unlike many other DMD treatments that have been tried, Ezutromid does not attempt to increase dystrophin. Instead, it attempts to modulate the production of utrophin, a protein that is similar in function and structure to dystrophin but is only produced naturally in developing muscle. Summit hopes that the additional utrophin can compensate for the lost dystrophin. The primary benefits of targeting utrophin production is that this treatment will not interfere with dystrophin focused DMD treatments and potentially can be used in all DMD patients.

Why Investors Should Care:

Ezutromid is a unique approach to treating DMD that potentially be used to treat 100% of patients

Interim Phase 2 data showed a significant reduction in muscle damage after 24 weeks of treatment with Ezutromid

Based on this data the company expects to see positive changes across multiple endpoints at the end of 48 weeks

Excellent results from the 48-week data could motivate the FDA to give early approval for the treatment

There is precedent from Sarepta Therapeutics’ Exondys 51 for the FDA to provide early conditional approval for DMD treatments

Gain a better understanding of the significance of the endpoints used in Ezutromid’s Phase 2 study

Know what the Key Opinion Leaders in DMD thought about Ezutromid’s 24-week data and what they looking for in the upcoming 48-week data for Ezutromid

Become more informed about this novel treatment for a fatal, incurable, disease that affects thousands of patients

Who's the Expert Slingshot Will Be Speaking To?

A professor of neurology, medicine, and biochemistry

Chair of the McCaw Endowed Chair in Muscular Dystrophy at the University of Washington School of Medicine Key Opinion Leader in the field of muscular dystrophy

Director of Senator Paul D. Wellstone Muscular Dystrophy Cooperative Research Center for Research, a 15-scientist laboratory conducting cutting edge studies on muscular dystrophies

What was your first impression of the 24-week interim results reported by Summit recently? Can you please walk me through the role myosin plays in a DMD patient and how it relates to the endpoint reported in PhaseOut? The primary endpoint in the Phase 2 study is magnetic resonance spectroscopy parameters related to fat infiltration and inflammation of the leg muscles after 48 weeks of treatment. Could you elaborate on that endpoint and what is understood about it in DMD patients? Why are changes in myosin considered meaningful? The trial included exploratory measures on functional tests. Did these results surprise you at all? Does the literature give any guidance on what type of decline might be anticipated over 24 weeks? Would patients typically decline in a meaningful way over that period of time? In the upcoming 48-week data, what will you be looking for most closely? What degree of decline would you anticipate seeing in patients at 48 weeks? Is there a result there which would be particularly encouraging? These data indicate utrophin levels were maintained or increased in patients. How do levels of utrophin compare to dystrophin levels in patients with DMD?

In Conclusion:

Ezutromid is a novel approach to a disease the desperately needs better treatment options. By modulating utrophin rather than dystrophin, Ezutromid has the potential to be universally applicable to patients with DMD. The FDA has previously shown an interest in helping treatments for DMD get to market quickly, which makes the Phase 2 data for the treatment even more pivotal, as positive data could put the drug on a fast track to commercialization. The interim data released was overall positive with a strong safety profile. If the trend in muscle preservation that we saw in the 24-week data can carry over into the 48-week data, it will be a positive catalyst for the future of this DMD therapy.



