New This Week On Slingshot Insights SA Premium Service: 2/20/18

This series of instablog posts will highlight the most recently executed transcripts being added to the “Become the Smart Money” , Slingshot Insights Seeking Alpha Premium service. In these blog posts we will give you a bit more information about the subject matter experts we interviewed, the topics covered, and relevant companies. We hope that these brief overviews, combined with our free content and articles, will display what we believe is the content’s unique value to our members. Please don’t hesitate to directly ask us questions at any time via SeekingAlpha Direct message or email to info@slingshotinsights.com.

Why Do Expert Research?

While many individuals we speak to are unaware of the role expert interviews play for many professional investors, it is a $600mm industry. Many funds pay in excess of $100,000 a year just for a relationship with an expert network and over a thousand dollars per call. While these numbers sound staggering, many investors consider them well worth the money. Slingshot Insights’ sharing model has transformed the price of these calls for our customers and now we are making them even more affordable to you on the SeekingAlpha Marketplace for only $75 per month.

Become the newest subscriber to “Become the Smart Money” here and gain access to all of these : Link

Transcript 1: PBYI

Discussing NERLYNX (neratinib) for HER2-positive Breast Cancer Post FDA Approval

Call Date: 1/18/18 at 9am ET

Who's the Expert? Institution: City of Hope Cancer Center

Medical Oncologist and assistant professor specializing in breast oncology at City of Hope.

Currently treats ~100 patients with HER2-positive breast cancer.

Has served as PI for multiple breast cancer trials, and research interests center on novel therapeutics for metastatic triple negative breast cancer (TNBC) including the following targeted therapies: immune check point inhibitors, androgen receptor targeted therapy, and PIK3CA pathway inhibition.

Link to original project page on Slingshot Insights with questions asked: Link

Transcript 2: PBYI

Another Opinion: Discussing NERLYNX (Neratinib) For HER2-Positive Breast Cancer Post FDA Approval

Call Date: 1/22/18 at 1:00pm ET

Who's the Expert? Institution: WUSTL

Medical oncologist at Washington University in St. Louis whose research focuses on developing novel treatments for patients with triple negative breast cancer (TNBC).

Treats ~150 patients with HER2-positive breast cancer (total) & 15 patients with triple negative breast cancer per week.

Principal Investigator on an NIH-funded clinical trial investigating a unique chemotherapy combination in the pre-operative setting in patients with TNBC.

Link to original project page on Slingshot Insights with questions asked: Link

Transcript 3: ALDX

Exploring the market need and potential treatment options for the dermal manifestations of Sjögren-Larsson Syndrome (SLS) including severe ichthyosis

Call Date: 1/19/18 at 3:15pm ET

Who's the Expert? Institution: Yale University

Professor of Dermatology, Pathology, and Genetics; Director of Research, Dermatology at Yale who specializes in complex cases unresponsive to standard therapies.

PI of national registry for ichthyosis and related skin types.

Physician scientist whose research utilizes next generation sequencing technologies to identify mutations causing genetic skin diseases.

Link to original project page on Slingshot Insights with questions asked: Link

Transcript 4: NCNA

Examining NuCana's ProTide phosphoramidate chemistry technology platform in treating solid tumors

Call Date: 1/18/18 at 3:30pm ET

Who's the Expert? Institution: UCL Cancer Institute

Medical Oncologist & Clinical Researcher at the UCL Cancer Institute who treats ~600 patients with cancer each year.

Leads the National Cancer Research Institute (NASDAQ:UK) subgroup in hepatobiliary malignancy and research focuses on investigating carcinoma of unknown primary origin.

Has participated in a number of landmark studies in GI malignancy and is currently participating in a study using Acelarin.

Link to original project page on Slingshot Insights with questions asked: Link