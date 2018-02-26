New This Week On Slingshot Insights SA Premium Service: 2/26/18

This series of instablog posts will highlight the most recently executed transcripts being added to the “Become the Smart Money” , Slingshot Insights Seeking Alpha Premium service. In these blog posts we will give you a bit more information about the subject matter experts we interviewed, the topics covered, and relevant companies. We hope that these brief overviews, combined with our free content and articles, will display what we believe is the content’s unique value to our members. Please don’t hesitate to directly ask us questions at any time via SeekingAlpha Direct message or email to info@slingshotinsights.com.

Transcript 1: (CARA)

Exploring CARA's CR845 And Menlo Therapeutics' Serlopitant In Treating Pruritus

Call Date: 01/25/2018 at 11:00am ET.

Who's the Expert? Institution: UC Irvine

Immunodermatologist and Professor of Dermatology at Professor of Dermatology at University of California Irvine Medical Center.

Treats 100 with patients chronic itch, including 50 with Prurigo Nodularis, and 75 with alopecia areata.

Leading expert and researcher on autoimmune related skin conditions; has published more than 225 papers/book chapters and awarded numerous research grants from NIH.

Interview Goal:

To discuss the treatment of pruritus associated with Atopic Dermatitis, Psoriasis, and Prurigo Nodularis including:



Serlopitant, a small-molecule selective NK-1 receptor antagonist being developed for the treatment of pruritus in multiple patient populations



CR845, a novel Kappa Opioid Receptor Agonist currently in development for chronic kidney disease associated pruritus (CKD-ap)



This call will discuss the Phase 2 TCP-102 study of Serlopitant and the Phase 2 CLIN2101 trial for CR845.

Call Transcript 2: (CARA)

Discussing The CMS Bundled Payment Program For Dialysis Patients And Its Implications On New Drug Launches

Call Date: Project Date: 01/25/2018 at 2:00pm ET.

Who's the Expert? Institution: University of Michigan

Associate Professor, Division of Nephrology, University of Michigan Health System.

Clinical practice focuses on patients with CKD and end stage renal disease who are receiving dialysis with research in anemia management, vascular access and drug pharmacodynamics in ESRD.

Has served as a medical director for an outpatient dialysis program for close to 10 years and is familiar with the CMS bundle for ESRD services.

Interview Goal:

To better understand the "bundle" payment structure for patients undergoing hemodialysis treatment for chronic kidney disease.

Call Transcript 3: (PRTO)

Proteon Therapeutics' Phase 3 Data From The PATENCY-1 Trial For Vonapanitase (PRT-201) In Treating CKD Patients Who Require A Radiocephalic Fistula For Hemodialysis

Call Date: 01/26/2018 at 12:15pm ET

Interview Goal:

To get an expert's view on the recent P3 data for vonapanitase (PRT-201) and its safety and efficacy for patients undergoing radiocephalic fistula for hemodialysis

Call Transcript 4: (STDY)

Understanding The Market Potential Of SteadyMed’s Trevyent In PAH, And More Broadly The PatchPump Technology For Drug Delivery

Call Date: 01/26/2018 at 3:00pm ET.

Who's the Expert? Institution: Inova Fairfax Hospital | Georgetown University

Co-director of the Inova Pulmonary Vascular Disease Program at Inova Fairfax Hospital; Associate professor of clinical medicine at Georgetown University School of Medicine.

Treats 300 patients with Pulmonary Arterial Hypertension (PAH).

Research focuses on pulmonary hypertension and interstitial lung diseases.

Interview Goal:

To discuss the market potential of Trevyent (a preservative free formulation of treprostinil administered via pump) in treating Pulmonary Arterial Hypertension. This call will focus on the advantages/disadvantages of the PatchPump technology compared to oral and IV formulations including Remodulin.

Call Transcript 5: (IMMU)

Discussing Trop-2 Expression On Treatment Resistant Cancer Cells In Castrate-Resistant Prostate Cancer, Specifically As It Relates To IMMU-132

Call Time: 01/26/2018 at 12:30pm ET.

Who's the Expert? Institution: Weill Cornell Medicine

Medical Director of the Genitourinary Oncology Research Program and WCMC principal investigator for the Alliance for Clinical Trials in Oncology.

Currently manages 200 patients with prostate cancer

Author on the paper: "Trop-2 expression on treatment resistant cancer cells in castrate-resistant prostate cancer as a predictive biomarker for targeted therapy"

Interview Goal:

This call will focus on what a recent poster presentation on Trop-2 Expression in Prostate cancer patients. The call will be with an author on a recently presented poster and seek to better understand what this study indicates for IMMU-132.

Call Transcript 6: (REGN)

An Additional View: Exploring The Use Of VEGF Inhibitors In Diabetic Retinopathy Patients Including Regeneron's Eylea

Call Time: 01/29/2018 at 1:00pm ET.

Who's the Expert? Institution: Northwestern Medicine

Clinician specializing in medical and surgical diseases of the retina and vitreous & Associate Professor of Ophthalmology at Northwestern Feinberg School of Medicine.

Busy Retina only practice where she treats about 60-80 patients a week and uses EYLEA.

Areas of interest include macular degeneration, diabetic retinopathy, vein occlusions, retinal detachment repair, epiretinalmembranes and macular holes.

Interview Goal:

This conversation will discuss the expert's use of VEGF Inhibitors in Diabetic Retinopathy off label, specifically Elyea.

