New This Week On Slingshot Insights SA Premium Service: 3/5/2018

Why Do Expert Research?

Transcript 1: Another Opinion: Discussing The CMS Bundled Payment Program For Dialysis Patients And Its Implications On New Drug Launches (AMGN, CARA)

Call Date: 01/30/2018

Who's the Expert?

Consultant on Medicare and Federal health policy with specific research focus on ESRD services in hospitals and payment mechanisms in hospitals for existing services and new technology.

Previously served as Partner with The Moran Company where she directed all work on ESRD and most hospital Medicare payment policy.

Has consulted for most ESRD industry groups, and many of their member companies, including modeling and replicating CMS ESRD research and the bundled payment system, drafting technical regulatory comments for various ESRD industry clients, designing policy options, including for new technology, new drugs, and incorporation of new drugs into the bundled payment system.

Interview Goal:

To better understand the "bundle" payment structure for patients undergoing hemodialysis treatment for chronic kidney disease.

Transcript 2: Discussing Voclosporin for Lupus Nephritis based on the public data & market need (AUPH)

Call Date:01/30/2018

Who's the Expert?

Associate Professor of Medicine and Director of Clinical Research in the Division of Rheumatology at the Medical University of South Carolina.

Treats 40-50 patients with lupus per month, approx. 60% of whom have lupus nephritis.

Research focuses on gaining insights into pathogenic mechanisms responsible for lupus and finding safe and effective therapies to stop its progression; PI for several large observational studies, including the SLE in Gullah Health cohort & is involved in the design and conduct of numerous interventional clinical trials in lupus.

Interview Goal: To get a better understanding of the public data for Voclosporin and market need for an additional calcineurin inhibitor ("CNI") in Lupus Nephritis. This call will focus on the Phase 2b data and LN treatment landscape. The call will compare the side effect profile of Voclosporin to other CNI treatments as well as efficacy data.

Transcript 3: Another Opinion - Exploring CARA's CR845 and Menlo Therapeutics' Serlopitant in treating pruritus (CARA, MNLO)

Call Date: 01/31/2018

Who's the Expert?

Associate Professor of Dermatology Harvard Medical School, Associate Biologist (Dermatology) at Mass General.

Research focuses on pruritus and he is familiar with both serlopitant and CR845 and their respective trials.

Has treated a large number of patients with pruritus and/or prurigo nodularis and research focuses on the mechanisms that underlie the sensation of itch.

Interview Goal: To discuss the treatment of pruritus associated with Atopic Dermatitis, Psoriasis, and Prurigo Nodularis including:

1) Serlopitant, a small-molecule selective NK-1 receptor antagonist being developed for the treatment of pruritus in multiple patient populations

2) CR845, a novel Kappa Opioid Receptor Agonist currently in development for chronic kidney disease associated pruritus (CKD-ap)

Transcript 4: Preparing For The Upcoming PALISADE Phase 3 Trial Of AR101 Anticipated In February 2018 (AIMT)

Call Date: 01/31/2018

Who's the Expert?

Chief of the Allergy section at CHOP and professor of Pediatrics at The Perelman School of Medicine at UPENN.

Treats 30 peanut allergic patients a month and familiar with the AR101 data.

Has published over 170 peer reviewed articles and has received funding from NIH, FARE and numerous foundations.

Interview Goal:

To get a better understanding of expectations for the Phase 3 readout. This call will take into account the recent DBVT data, Phase 2 data, and real world experience with OIT therapy.

The call will seek to understand the market opportunity based on various potential trial results to help investor model post data valuations.

Transcript 5: Exploring BTK inhibitors in development in treating chronic lymphocytic leukemia, specifically Sunesis Pharma's vecabrutinib (SNS-062) (SNSS)

Call Date: 02/01/2018

Who's the Expert?

Director, Lymphoma Immunotherapy Program Icahn School of Medicine at Mount Sinai.

Currently manages ~250 patients with CLL and SLL.

Research areas of focus include Lymphoma immunotherapy and B-cell receptor signaling inhibitors (e.g. PI3K, mTOR, BTK)

Interview Goal: To explore the market potential for Sunesis's (OTC:SNNS) vecabrutinib (SNS-062), an oral BTK Inhibitor currently in early-stage development for treating chronic lymphocytic leukemia (CLL). This call will focus on this drug's mechanism of action and the potential for Bruton's tyrosine kinase (BTK) inhibitors in the oncology space.

