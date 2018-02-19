Rhystic Scrying Portfolio – 2017 Returns

Summary

Introduction.

A capital idea.

An overview of the returns.

An analysis of the returns.

A deep dive into the details.

Conclusion.

Introduction

I have introduced the Rhystic Scrying Portfolio [RSP] here and have outlined its benchmark, the Rhystic Scrying Benchmark Index [RSBI] here.

As detailed in the Rhystic Scrying Portfolio – 2017 Q4 Update article here, and in the Rhystic Scrying Portfolio – 2017 Q4 Dividends article here, the RSP performed quite nicely in 2017: the actual dividend payout was $29,718.27 and the capital gains increase came to $137,787.47. Wow. I guess I could end the retrospective with just that word: wow. But I won’t. In general, I know what went right (BA) and what went wrong (GE), but what about everything in between?

A capital idea

Up until now, I have focused mainly on the cash flow and the dividends. As a refresher, the 2017 incoming cash flows (deposits) were:

Transaction Cash Exchange Dollar Internal / Internal Date Deposit Rate Deposit External Fee 01-04-2017 €10,000.00 1.0420 $10,420.00 External 01-20-2017 $6,500.00 1.0000 $6,500.00 External 01-30-2017 $221.34 1.0000 $221.34 External 02-07-2017 $11,000.00 1.0000 $11,000.00 External 03-01-2017 £8,858.00 1.2378 $10,964.43 Internal -$35.66 03-27-2017 £9,501.88 1.2515 $11,891.60 Internal -$128.70 04-19-2017 $25,000.00 1.0000 $25,000.00 External 04-28-2017 $30,000.00 1.0000 $30,000.00 External 05-25-2017 $6,000.00 1.0000 $6,000.00 External 05-25-2017 €26,510.92 1.1211 $29,721.39 Internal -$278.72 05-30-2017 €8,000.00 1.1177 $8,941.60 External 07-05-2017 €8,000.00 1.1351 $9,080.80 External 07-13-2017 £19,621.60 1.2941 $25,392.31 Internal -$257.69 08-01-2017 €8,000.00 1.1825 $9,460.00 External 08-22-2017 $11,500.78 1.0000 $11,500.78 Internal -$132.38 Total $206,094.26 -$833.14

And the outgoing cash flows (withdrawals) were:

Transaction Cash Exchange Dollar Internal / Internal Date Withdrawal Rate Withdrawal External Fee 01-23-2017 -$1,000.00 1.0000 -$1,000.00 External 03-01-2017 -$11,000.09 1.0000 -$11,000.09 Internal 03-27-2017 -€11,078.62 1.0850 -$12,020.30 Internal 05-09-2017 -$87.63 1.0000 -$87.63 External 05-25-2017 -$30,000.11 1.0000 -$30,000.11 Internal 07-13-2017 -€22,500.00 1.1400 -$25,650.00 Internal 08-22-2017 -€9,886.26 1.1767 -$11,633.16 Internal 09-02-2017 -$11.16 1.0000 -$11.16 External 09-08-2017 -$11,500.00 1.0000 -$11,500.00 External 10-01-2017 -$26.43 1.0000 -$26.43 External 10-11-2017 -$11.16 1.0000 -$11.16 External Total -$102,940.04

Total external cash deposits: $116,623.74.

Total internal cash deposits: $89,470.52.

Total external cash withdrawals: -$12,636.38.

Total internal cash withdrawals: -$90,303.66.

I calculated the internal fee by comparing the dollar deposit with its corresponding dollar withdrawal using the currency exchange rate on that day. So, for example, the internal fee of the 03/01/2017 transaction where I exchanged $11,000.09 for £8,858.00 was -$11,000.09 + (£8,858.00 * 1.2378)) = -$35.66.

As explained in the Transaction Recharacterization section of the Rhystic Scrying Portfolio – 2017 Q3 Update article here, the granularity of my exchange rate mark to market is daily and may deviate from the actual exchange rate I received in the transaction, which may have occurred at any time during the day. As it turns out, this rounding error is quite small and not worth researching any further.

And the dividends were:

Year Sells Dividends Dividends Quarter To Open Reinvested In Cash Interest Total 2017 Q1 $2,452.05 $348.90 $3,398.94 $28.21 $6,228.10 2017 Q2 $1,524.20 $738.78 $6,519.37 $23.98 $8,806.33 2017 Q3 $1,116.52 $663.88 $5,434.88 $26.19 $7,241.47 2017 Q4 $344.89 $632.75 $6,435.69 $29.04 $7,442.37 2017 Totals $5,437.66 $2,384.31 $21,788.88 $107.42 $29,718.27

So, what were the capital gains? Well, with a little more information, I can figure that out. First, I need to calculate the total gain by comparing the end of year (EOY) amount to the beginning of year (BOY) amount and stripping out the external cash flows. As described in the same section of the above-mentioned article, the formula is:

Total Gain = EOY Balance – External Cash Inflow + External Cash Outflow – BOY Balance.

Event Value Begin of Year $887,633.67 Cash Inflow $116,623.74 Cash Outflow $12,636.38 End of Year $1,158,293.34 Total Gain $166,672.31

The total gain itself can be broken down into four parts:

Total Gain = Dividends + Currency Fees + Capital Gains + Rounding Error.

Since I now know four of these values, I can calculate the fifth value (Capital Gains):

Transaction Type Total Dividends $29,718.27 Currency Fees -$833.14 Capital Gains $137,787.47 Rounding Error -$0.29 Total Gain $166,672.31

An overview of the returns

Now that we have the totals, what do the individual returns look like? Since I am a software developer, I coded up a new report to calculate the returns of each holding in the RSP. And here is the result:

Investment Account Profit / Profit / Ticker Name Loss ($,€,£) Loss ($) IRR (%) ALV.DE SB €6,014.33 $10,461.06 43.40% BA AB $26,165.58 $26,165.58 99.53% BAC AT $4,008.54 $4,008.54 34.15% BEQGX AT $2,412.25 $2,412.25 19.61% CCL AB $453.65 $453.65 8.21% COL AB $2,897.04 $2,897.04 50.19% EURUSD=X SB € 0.00 $816.45 14.01% CSCO AR $1,191.80 $1,191.80 41.63% CSCO FR $7,973.07 $7,973.07 31.83% CVX AT $1,181.00 $1,181.00 10.23% DTE.DE SB -€1,241.50 $1,502.26 6.88% DXC AB $3,483.97 $3,483.97 51.63% DXC DR $687.96 $687.96 49.38% DXC DR $835.38 $835.38 49.38% DXC FR $3,660.93 $3,660.93 50.05% EGL AB -$175.89 -$175.89 -15.87% EXC AB $2,092.00 $2,092.00 15.02% FHAIX AT $710.74 $710.74 6.44% FP.PA SB € 431.10 $2,542.55 11.32% GBPUSD=X SB £0.00 $118.86 5.39% GE AR -$11,697.74 -$11,697.74 -45.27% GE AT -$5,276.00 -$5,276.00 -42.63% GE FR -$11,775.01 -$11,775.01 -41.95% GIS FR -$30.00 -$30.00 -0.10% HAS AB $3,064.00 $3,064.00 20.04% HAS FR $3,039.28 $3,039.28 16.94% HEIO.AS SB €62.61 $1,654.38 12.45% HPE AB $1,277.96 $1,277.96 8.05% HPE DR $534.56 $534.56 9.28% HPE DR $642.28 $642.28 9.29% HPE FR $2,796.89 $2,796.89 9.36% HPQ AB $5,866.37 $5,866.37 42.08% HPQ DR $2,322.66 $2,322.66 45.87% HPQ DR $2,789.13 $2,789.13 45.87% HPQ FR $12,064.52 $12,064.52 46.14% INTC AT $4,387.00 $4,387.00 30.75% INTC FR $3,974.05 $3,974.05 15.28% INSY FR $4,253.50 $4,253.50 182.56% LB AT $748.05 $748.05 7.20% MCHP AB $10,070.80 $10,070.80 39.78% MFGP AB $229.53 $229.53 11.74% MFGP DR $187.22 $187.22 47.68% MFGP DR $223.85 $223.85 47.68% MFGP FR $211.45 $211.45 5.71% MHTX AB -$59.00 -$59.00 -59.72% MSFT AB $1,271.22 $1,271.22 30.32% MSFT FR $1,093.51 $1,093.51 21.17% NG.L SB -£1,734.77 -$1,469.90 -12.92% NLY AB $5,304.00 $5,304.00 33.52% OHI AT -$2,236.44 -$2,236.44 -28.63% ROK AB $1,099.40 $1,099.40 94.55% ROK FR $4,276.58 $4,276.58 29.72% SAP.DE SB €3,468.09 $7,658.06 29.63% SHP.L SB -£3,243.42 -$2,537.59 -14.66% SIRI AB $626.08 $626.08 12.03% TGLS AB -$1,064.51 -$1,064.51 -31.54% TWCUX AT $19,917.88 $19,917.88 32.02% UNA.AS SB €4,515.63 $8,150.12 40.30% USD=X AB $0.64 $0.64 0.02% USD=X AR $0.28 $0.28 0.01% USD=X AT $0.72 $0.72 0.02% USD=X FR $70.94 $70.94 0.37% USD=X SB $0.37 $0.37 0.01% VCSH AB $12.40 $12.40 1.87% VCSH AR $3.78 $3.78 0.30% VCSH AT -$27.39 -$27.39 -1.44% VTI AB $9,709.20 $9,709.20 21.28% VTWV FR $5,746.06 $5,746.06 8.10% VZ AB $3,137.40 $3,137.40 11.52% VZ FR $3,209.26 $3,209.26 11.47% WERN AB -$965.26 -$965.26 -29.44% Total Profit/Loss $167,505.74 Currency Fees -$833.14 Rounding Error -$0.29 Total Gain $166,672.31

Where Total Profit/Loss = Dividends + Capital Gains.

An analysis of the returns

All returns are annualized and calculated using a custom internal rate of return algorithm (see below).

As I guessed, The Boeing Company (BA) crushed all other investments in 2017 with a $26,165.58 total dollar return; the 99.53% total return was only eclipsed by a mid-year buy and sell of INSYS Therapeutics (INSY) that delivered $4,253.50 and a return of 182.56%.

Also, as expected, my General Electric (GE) investments were the most fetid, rancid, steaming, malodorous, feculent, foul piles of mismanaged excrement in the Rhystic Scrying Portfolio. How bad? Total losses were a mind-numbing -$28,748.75, enough to wipe out almost all of the combined BA and INSY gains. Thanks to “Two Jet Jeffy”, this once mighty American industrial icon is on life support. Thanks Mr. Immelt. Due to your greed, Dante has described your future home in the Fourth Circle of Hell.

On a dollarized, percent return basis, there were 32 winners, 9 losers and 10 cash equivalents:

And on a dollarized, absolute return basis:

A deep dive into the details

In order to test my IRR calculation, I created several scenarios (“use cases” in software-speak) that represented all investment possibilities that I may encounter.

Use case 1.

The simplest investment, held the entire year, no dividends (EGL), with a loss:

EGL AB Action Date Quantity Price Fee Cash Flow Initial Position 01-01-2017 33.0000 $33.7000 $0.00 $1,112.10 Final Position 12-31-2017 -33.0000 $28.3700 $0.00 -$936.21 Total $175.89 XIRR -15.86% My IRR -15.87%

Use case 2.

A simple investment, held the entire year, quarterly dividends (NLY):

NLY AB Action Date Quantity Price Fee Cash Flow Initial Position 01-01-2017 1700.0000 $9.9700 $0.00 $16,949.00 Dividends in Cash 01-31-2017 -1700.0000 $0.3000 $0.00 -$510.00 Dividends in Cash 04-28-2017 -1700.0000 $0.3000 $0.00 -$510.00 Dividends in Cash 07-31-2017 -1700.0000 $0.3000 $0.00 -$510.00 Dividends in Cash 10-31-2017 -1700.0000 $0.3000 $0.00 -$510.00 Final Position 12-31-2017 -1700.0000 $11.8900 $0.00 -$20,213.00 Total -$5,304.00 XIRR 33.50% My IRR 33.52%

Use case 3.

A simple investment, held the entire year, quarterly dividends, with a loss (GE):

GE AT Action Date Quantity Price Fee Cash Flow Initial Position 01-01-2017 400.0000 $31.6000 $0.00 $12,640.00 Dividends in Cash 01-25-2017 -400.0000 $0.2400 $0.00 -$96.00 Dividends in Cash 04-25-2017 -400.0000 $0.2400 $0.00 -$96.00 Dividends in Cash 07-25-2017 -400.0000 $0.2400 $0.00 -$96.00 Dividends in Cash 10-25-2017 -400.0000 $0.2400 $0.00 -$96.00 Final Position 12-31-2017 -400.0000 $17.4500 $0.00 -$6,980.00 Total $5,276.00 XIRR -42.61% My IRR -42.63%

Use case 4.

A simple investment, held the entire year, reinvested dividends (TWCUX):

TWCUX AT Action Date Quantity Price Fee Cash Flow Initial Position 01/01/2017 1790.2920 $34.8800 $0.00 $62,445.38 Final Position 12/31/2017 -1896.8970 $43.4200 $0.00 -$82,363.27 Total -$19,917.88 XIRR 32.00% My IRR 32.02%

Note that the quantity increased during the year due to a dividend reinvestment and a capital gain reinvestment on 12/20/2017. However, reinvestments are not cash flow events and are not listed.

Use case 5.

A simple investment, held part of the year, no dividends (BEQGX):

BEQGX AT Action Date Quantity Price Fee Cash Flow Initial Position 01/01/2017 865.5110 $29.3600 $0.00 $25,411.40 Sell 07/05/2017 -870.8500 $31.9500 $0.00 -$27,823.66 Total -$2,412.25 XIRR 19.59% My IRR 19.61%

Use case 6.

A simple investment, deposited during the year as a result of the HPE spin-off described in use case 8, all held until the end of year, quarterly dividends (DXC):

DXC FR Action Date Quantity Price Fee Cash Flow Security Deposit 04-06-2017 149.0000 $70.6900 $0.00 $10 532.81 Dividends in Cash 07-11-2017 -149.0000 $0.1800 $0.00 -$26.82 Dividends in Cash 10-11-2017 -149.0000 $0.1800 $0.00 -$26.82 Final Position 12-31-2017 -149.0000 $94.9000 $0.00 -$14 140.10 Total -$3 660.93 XIRR 50.01% My IRR 50.05%

Use case 7.

A simple investment, some held the entire year, some purchased during the year, all held until the end of year, quarterly dividends (BA):

BA AB Action Date Quantity Price Fee Cash Flow Initial Position 01/01/2017 100.0000 $155.6800 $0.00 $15,568.00 Dividends in Cash 03/03/2017 -100.0000 $1.4200 $0.00 -$142.00 Buy 04/24/2017 100.0000 $182.3547 $6.95 $18,242.42 Dividends in Cash 06/02/2017 -200.0000 $1.4200 $0.00 -$284.00 Dividends in Cash 09/01/2017 -200.0000 $1.4200 $0.00 -$284.00 Dividends in Cash 12/01/2017 -200.0000 $1.4200 $0.00 -$284.00 Final Position 12/31/2017 -200.0000 $294.9100 $0.00 -$58,982.00 Total -$26,165.58 XIRR 99.44% My IRR 99.53%

Boeing is da beast!

Use case 8.

A moderately complex investment, all held the entire year, quarterly cash dividends, fractional shares sold for cash and two spin-offs treated as non-taxable dividends (HPE):

HPE FR Action Date Quantity Price Fee Cash Flow Initial Position 01-01-2017 1732.0000 $23.1400 $0.00 $40 078.48 Dividends in Cash 01-04-2017 -1732.0000 $0.0650 $0.00 -$112.58 Divs in Spin-Off 04-06-2017 -1734.4943 $6.0726 $0.00 -$10 532.89 Dividends in Cash 04-06-2017 -2.2337 $6.3975 $0.00 -$14.29 Divs in Spin-Off 09-01-2017 -1740.3828 $4.0539 $0.00 -$7 055.34 Dividends in Cash 09-08-2017 -3.1552 $4.3737 $0.00 -$13.80 Final Position 12-31-2017 -1751.1470 $14.3600 $0.00 -$25 146.47 Total -$2 796.89 XIRR 9.35% My IRR 9.36%

HP Enterprise spun-off DXC Technology (DXC) in April 2017 and Micro Focus Group (MFGP) in September. The HPE Dividends in Spin-Off transactions were not really cash flow events, but needed to be treated thusly so that they could offset the DXC and MFGP Security Deposit transactions. Doing it this way allowed me to calculate the returns of all three investments separately. However, this method obfuscates the HPE total return. On some day in the future I will return to this issue and attempt to calculate a total return for the HPQ complex (HPQ originally spun-off HPE in November 2015).

Use case 9.

A moderately complex investment, some held the entire year, some purchased at several times during the year, all held until the end of year, quarterly dividends (CCL):

CCL AB Action Date Quantity Price Fee Cash Flow Buy 05/30/2017 100.0000 $63.8050 $6.95 $6,387.45 Buy 09/12/2017 25.0000 $67.7999 $6.95 $1,701.95 Dividends in Cash 09/15/2017 -100.0000 $0.4000 $0.00 -$40.00 Buy 11/17/2017 175.0000 $65.9200 $6.95 $11,542.95 Dividends in Cash 12/15/2017 -300.0000 $0.4500 $0.00 -$135.00 Final Position 12/31/2017 -300.0000 $66.3700 $0.00 -$19,911.00 Total -$453.65 XIRR 8.21% My IRR 8.21%

Use case 10.

A moderately complex investment, held the entire year, foreign currency, annual dividend (ALV.DE):

ALV.DE SB Action Date Quantity Price Fee Cash Flow Initial Position 01/01/2017 150.0000 €157.0000 €0.00 €23,550.00 Dividends in Cash 05/08/2017 -150.0000 €7.6000 €300.67 -€839.33 Final Position 12/31/2017 -150.0000 €191.5000 €0.00 -€28,725.00 Total -€6,014.33 XIRR 26.20%

And the corresponding dollar amounts:

Exchange Rate Cash Flow $1.0516 $24,765.18 $1.0995 -$922.84 $1.1942 -$34,303.40 Total -$10,461.06 XIRR 43.36% My IRR 43.40%

This is an interesting use case that accentuates the strong effect of currency exchange rates on this investment’s 2017 return, increasing the euro return of 26.20% to a dollar return of 43.36%. I can also calculate the benefit to the absolute cash return by holding the euro cash value constant and multiplying it by the difference in the EOY and BOY euro/dollar exchange rate:

€6,014.33 * (1.1942 - 1.0516) = $857.64.

The effect of a rising euro on just one investment overcame all currency exchange fees for the entire year. As the British pound also increased in value relative to the dollar in 2017, this benefit extended to all of my foreign holdings, even flipping a losing position in Deutsche Telekom (DTE.DE) into a winning one. I know this effect can also happen in reverse as the currencies are extremely volatile…

Use case 11.

A complex investment, several purchases during the year, one covered call, one sale, held remaining shares until the end of year, quarterly dividends (HAS).

HAS FR Action Date Quantity Price Fee Cash Flow Buy 01/03/2017 300.0000 $79.5055 $0.00 $23,851.65 Buy 01/24/2017 100.0000 $85.4500 $0.00 $8,545.00 Sell To Open 01/25/2017 -300.0000 $1.3000 $0.13 -$389.87 Dividends in Cash 02/15/2017 -400.0000 $0.5100 $0.00 -$204.00 Sell 02/18/2017 -300.0000 $90.0000 $0.59 -$26,999.41 Dividends in Cash 05/15/2017 -100.0000 $0.5700 $0.00 -$57.00 Dividends in Cash 08/15/2017 -100.0000 $0.5700 $0.00 -$57.00 Buy 09/19/2017 400.0000 $94.9910 $4.95 $38,001.35 Dividends in Cash 11/15/2017 -500.0000 $0.5700 $0.00 -$285.00 Final Position 12/31/2017 -500.0000 $90.8900 $0.00 -$45,445.00 Total -$3,039.28 XIRR 16.92% My IRR 16.94%

Please note that each use case has been imported from Microsoft Excel, where the XIRR function was used to calculate the return; this return may differ slightly from the My IRR values listed, gleaned from the profit/loss table above. I have done this to verify the veracity of my own custom internal rate of return algorithm. The reader is encouraged to export these tables back into Excel to confirm the values.

I originally intended to delve into the details of my home-grown IRR algorithm, but it looks like I have gone way beyond my planned page limit, so maybe later.

Conclusion

375 days* to go until retirement! Yes, 2017 was a banner year. I knew that, but I have spent the past year analyzing cash flow, dividend yields and dividend growth rates, almost completely ignoring the capital gains, when, right under my nose, they came in at 4.6 times the total dividends. What to do? As I’m inherently lazy, my first instinct was to do nothing. Or, I could take the high road and declare that I will stay the course, focus on the long-term, focus on the dividend stream and not focus on the day-to-day gyrations of the stock market sef ssdfsdsfsdsff sdfssf covfefe szzzzzzzzzzzzzzzzzz…… Huh?, What? Oh, sorry, but I just bored myself to sleep. Seriously, I see no real reason in changing any of my processes as long as my goals are met. It is nice to know what is happening inside the portfolio, but in the end, it’s all about the dividend stream.

*I originally planned to start my retirement in 497 days on 07/01/2019; but this date has been moved up to 03/01/2019.

Disclosure: I am long all securities listed above and have a fondness for USD=X and EURUSD=X.

I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (even from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.

First published Feb 19th, 2018.