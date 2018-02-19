Rhystic Scrying Portfolio – 2017 Returns

Summary
- Introduction.
- A capital idea.
- An overview of the returns.
- An analysis of the returns.
- A deep dive into the details.
- Conclusion.
Introduction
I have introduced the Rhystic Scrying Portfolio [RSP] here and have outlined its benchmark, the Rhystic Scrying Benchmark Index [RSBI] here.
As detailed in the Rhystic Scrying Portfolio – 2017 Q4 Update article here, and in the Rhystic Scrying Portfolio – 2017 Q4 Dividends article here, the RSP performed quite nicely in 2017: the actual dividend payout was $29,718.27 and the capital gains increase came to $137,787.47. Wow. I guess I could end the retrospective with just that word: wow. But I won’t. In general, I know what went right (BA) and what went wrong (GE), but what about everything in between?
A capital idea
Up until now, I have focused mainly on the cash flow and the dividends. As a refresher, the 2017 incoming cash flows (deposits) were:
|
Transaction
|
Cash
|
Exchange
|
Dollar
|
Internal /
|
Internal
|
Date
|
Deposit
|
Rate
|
Deposit
|
External
|
Fee
|
01-04-2017
|
€10,000.00
|
1.0420
|
$10,420.00
|
External
|
01-20-2017
|
$6,500.00
|
1.0000
|
$6,500.00
|
External
|
01-30-2017
|
$221.34
|
1.0000
|
$221.34
|
External
|
02-07-2017
|
$11,000.00
|
1.0000
|
$11,000.00
|
External
|
03-01-2017
|
£8,858.00
|
1.2378
|
$10,964.43
|
Internal
|
-$35.66
|
03-27-2017
|
£9,501.88
|
1.2515
|
$11,891.60
|
Internal
|
-$128.70
|
04-19-2017
|
$25,000.00
|
1.0000
|
$25,000.00
|
External
|
04-28-2017
|
$30,000.00
|
1.0000
|
$30,000.00
|
External
|
05-25-2017
|
$6,000.00
|
1.0000
|
$6,000.00
|
External
|
05-25-2017
|
€26,510.92
|
1.1211
|
$29,721.39
|
Internal
|
-$278.72
|
05-30-2017
|
€8,000.00
|
1.1177
|
$8,941.60
|
External
|
07-05-2017
|
€8,000.00
|
1.1351
|
$9,080.80
|
External
|
07-13-2017
|
£19,621.60
|
1.2941
|
$25,392.31
|
Internal
|
-$257.69
|
08-01-2017
|
€8,000.00
|
1.1825
|
$9,460.00
|
External
|
08-22-2017
|
$11,500.78
|
1.0000
|
$11,500.78
|
Internal
|
-$132.38
|
Total
|
$206,094.26
|
-$833.14
And the outgoing cash flows (withdrawals) were:
|
Transaction
|
Cash
|
Exchange
|
Dollar
|
Internal /
|
Internal
|
Date
|
Withdrawal
|
Rate
|
Withdrawal
|
External
|
Fee
|
01-23-2017
|
-$1,000.00
|
1.0000
|
-$1,000.00
|
External
|
03-01-2017
|
-$11,000.09
|
1.0000
|
-$11,000.09
|
Internal
|
03-27-2017
|
-€11,078.62
|
1.0850
|
-$12,020.30
|
Internal
|
05-09-2017
|
-$87.63
|
1.0000
|
-$87.63
|
External
|
05-25-2017
|
-$30,000.11
|
1.0000
|
-$30,000.11
|
Internal
|
07-13-2017
|
-€22,500.00
|
1.1400
|
-$25,650.00
|
Internal
|
08-22-2017
|
-€9,886.26
|
1.1767
|
-$11,633.16
|
Internal
|
09-02-2017
|
-$11.16
|
1.0000
|
-$11.16
|
External
|
09-08-2017
|
-$11,500.00
|
1.0000
|
-$11,500.00
|
External
|
10-01-2017
|
-$26.43
|
1.0000
|
-$26.43
|
External
|
10-11-2017
|
-$11.16
|
1.0000
|
-$11.16
|
External
|
Total
|
-$102,940.04
Total external cash deposits: $116,623.74.
Total internal cash deposits: $89,470.52.
Total external cash withdrawals: -$12,636.38.
Total internal cash withdrawals: -$90,303.66.
I calculated the internal fee by comparing the dollar deposit with its corresponding dollar withdrawal using the currency exchange rate on that day. So, for example, the internal fee of the 03/01/2017 transaction where I exchanged $11,000.09 for £8,858.00 was -$11,000.09 + (£8,858.00 * 1.2378)) = -$35.66.
As explained in the Transaction Recharacterization section of the Rhystic Scrying Portfolio – 2017 Q3 Update article here, the granularity of my exchange rate mark to market is daily and may deviate from the actual exchange rate I received in the transaction, which may have occurred at any time during the day. As it turns out, this rounding error is quite small and not worth researching any further.
And the dividends were:
|
Year
|
Sells
|
Dividends
|
Dividends
|
|
|
Quarter
|
To Open
|
Reinvested
|
In Cash
|
Interest
|
Total
|
2017 Q1
|
$2,452.05
|
$348.90
|
$3,398.94
|
$28.21
|
$6,228.10
|
2017 Q2
|
$1,524.20
|
$738.78
|
$6,519.37
|
$23.98
|
$8,806.33
|
2017 Q3
|
$1,116.52
|
$663.88
|
$5,434.88
|
$26.19
|
$7,241.47
|
2017 Q4
|
$344.89
|
$632.75
|
$6,435.69
|
$29.04
|
$7,442.37
|
2017 Totals
|
$5,437.66
|
$2,384.31
|
$21,788.88
|
$107.42
|
$29,718.27
So, what were the capital gains? Well, with a little more information, I can figure that out. First, I need to calculate the total gain by comparing the end of year (EOY) amount to the beginning of year (BOY) amount and stripping out the external cash flows. As described in the same section of the above-mentioned article, the formula is:
Total Gain = EOY Balance – External Cash Inflow + External Cash Outflow – BOY Balance.
|
Event
|
Value
|
Begin of Year
|
$887,633.67
|
Cash Inflow
|
$116,623.74
|
Cash Outflow
|
$12,636.38
|
End of Year
|
$1,158,293.34
|
Total Gain
|
$166,672.31
The total gain itself can be broken down into four parts:
Total Gain = Dividends + Currency Fees + Capital Gains + Rounding Error.
Since I now know four of these values, I can calculate the fifth value (Capital Gains):
|
Transaction Type
|
|
|
Total
|
Dividends
|
$29,718.27
|
Currency Fees
|
-$833.14
|
Capital Gains
|
$137,787.47
|
Rounding Error
|
-$0.29
|
Total Gain
|
|
|
$166,672.31
An overview of the returns
Now that we have the totals, what do the individual returns look like? Since I am a software developer, I coded up a new report to calculate the returns of each holding in the RSP. And here is the result:
|
Investment
|
Account
|
Profit /
|
Profit /
|
Ticker
|
Name
|
Loss ($,€,£)
|
Loss ($)
|
IRR (%)
|
SB
|
€6,014.33
|
$10,461.06
|
43.40%
|
BA
|
AB
|
$26,165.58
|
$26,165.58
|
99.53%
|
BAC
|
AT
|
$4,008.54
|
$4,008.54
|
34.15%
|
BEQGX
|
AT
|
$2,412.25
|
$2,412.25
|
19.61%
|
CCL
|
AB
|
$453.65
|
$453.65
|
8.21%
|
COL
|
AB
|
$2,897.04
|
$2,897.04
|
50.19%
|
EURUSD=X
|
SB
|
€ 0.00
|
$816.45
|
14.01%
|
CSCO
|
AR
|
$1,191.80
|
$1,191.80
|
41.63%
|
CSCO
|
FR
|
$7,973.07
|
$7,973.07
|
31.83%
|
CVX
|
AT
|
$1,181.00
|
$1,181.00
|
10.23%
|
SB
|
-€1,241.50
|
$1,502.26
|
6.88%
|
DXC
|
AB
|
$3,483.97
|
$3,483.97
|
51.63%
|
DXC
|
DR
|
$687.96
|
$687.96
|
49.38%
|
DXC
|
DR
|
$835.38
|
$835.38
|
49.38%
|
DXC
|
FR
|
$3,660.93
|
$3,660.93
|
50.05%
|
EGL
|
AB
|
-$175.89
|
-$175.89
|
-15.87%
|
EXC
|
AB
|
$2,092.00
|
$2,092.00
|
15.02%
|
FHAIX
|
AT
|
$710.74
|
$710.74
|
6.44%
|
SB
|
€ 431.10
|
$2,542.55
|
11.32%
|
GBPUSD=X
|
SB
|
£0.00
|
$118.86
|
5.39%
|
GE
|
AR
|
-$11,697.74
|
-$11,697.74
|
-45.27%
|
GE
|
AT
|
-$5,276.00
|
-$5,276.00
|
-42.63%
|
GE
|
FR
|
-$11,775.01
|
-$11,775.01
|
-41.95%
|
GIS
|
FR
|
-$30.00
|
-$30.00
|
-0.10%
|
HAS
|
AB
|
$3,064.00
|
$3,064.00
|
20.04%
|
HAS
|
FR
|
$3,039.28
|
$3,039.28
|
16.94%
|
SB
|
€62.61
|
$1,654.38
|
12.45%
|
HPE
|
AB
|
$1,277.96
|
$1,277.96
|
8.05%
|
HPE
|
DR
|
$534.56
|
$534.56
|
9.28%
|
HPE
|
DR
|
$642.28
|
$642.28
|
9.29%
|
HPE
|
FR
|
$2,796.89
|
$2,796.89
|
9.36%
|
HPQ
|
AB
|
$5,866.37
|
$5,866.37
|
42.08%
|
HPQ
|
DR
|
$2,322.66
|
$2,322.66
|
45.87%
|
HPQ
|
DR
|
$2,789.13
|
$2,789.13
|
45.87%
|
HPQ
|
FR
|
$12,064.52
|
$12,064.52
|
46.14%
|
INTC
|
AT
|
$4,387.00
|
$4,387.00
|
30.75%
|
INTC
|
FR
|
$3,974.05
|
$3,974.05
|
15.28%
|
INSY
|
FR
|
$4,253.50
|
$4,253.50
|
182.56%
|
LB
|
AT
|
$748.05
|
$748.05
|
7.20%
|
MCHP
|
AB
|
$10,070.80
|
$10,070.80
|
39.78%
|
MFGP
|
AB
|
$229.53
|
$229.53
|
11.74%
|
MFGP
|
DR
|
$187.22
|
$187.22
|
47.68%
|
MFGP
|
DR
|
$223.85
|
$223.85
|
47.68%
|
MFGP
|
FR
|
$211.45
|
$211.45
|
5.71%
|
MHTX
|
AB
|
-$59.00
|
-$59.00
|
-59.72%
|
MSFT
|
AB
|
$1,271.22
|
$1,271.22
|
30.32%
|
MSFT
|
FR
|
$1,093.51
|
$1,093.51
|
21.17%
|
NG.L
|
SB
|
-£1,734.77
|
-$1,469.90
|
-12.92%
|
NLY
|
AB
|
$5,304.00
|
$5,304.00
|
33.52%
|
OHI
|
AT
|
-$2,236.44
|
-$2,236.44
|
-28.63%
|
ROK
|
AB
|
$1,099.40
|
$1,099.40
|
94.55%
|
ROK
|
FR
|
$4,276.58
|
$4,276.58
|
29.72%
|
SB
|
€3,468.09
|
$7,658.06
|
29.63%
|
SHP.L
|
SB
|
-£3,243.42
|
-$2,537.59
|
-14.66%
|
SIRI
|
AB
|
$626.08
|
$626.08
|
12.03%
|
TGLS
|
AB
|
-$1,064.51
|
-$1,064.51
|
-31.54%
|
TWCUX
|
AT
|
$19,917.88
|
$19,917.88
|
32.02%
|
SB
|
€4,515.63
|
$8,150.12
|
40.30%
|
USD=X
|
AB
|
$0.64
|
$0.64
|
0.02%
|
USD=X
|
AR
|
$0.28
|
$0.28
|
0.01%
|
USD=X
|
AT
|
$0.72
|
$0.72
|
0.02%
|
USD=X
|
FR
|
$70.94
|
$70.94
|
0.37%
|
USD=X
|
SB
|
$0.37
|
$0.37
|
0.01%
|
VCSH
|
AB
|
$12.40
|
$12.40
|
1.87%
|
VCSH
|
AR
|
$3.78
|
$3.78
|
0.30%
|
VCSH
|
AT
|
-$27.39
|
-$27.39
|
-1.44%
|
VTI
|
AB
|
$9,709.20
|
$9,709.20
|
21.28%
|
VTWV
|
FR
|
$5,746.06
|
$5,746.06
|
8.10%
|
VZ
|
AB
|
$3,137.40
|
$3,137.40
|
11.52%
|
VZ
|
FR
|
$3,209.26
|
$3,209.26
|
11.47%
|
WERN
|
AB
|
-$965.26
|
-$965.26
|
-29.44%
|
Total Profit/Loss
|
$167,505.74
|
Currency Fees
|
|
|
-$833.14
|
|
Rounding Error
|
|
|
-$0.29
|
|
Total Gain
|
|
|
$166,672.31
|
Where Total Profit/Loss = Dividends + Capital Gains.
An analysis of the returns
All returns are annualized and calculated using a custom internal rate of return algorithm (see below).
As I guessed, The Boeing Company (BA) crushed all other investments in 2017 with a $26,165.58 total dollar return; the 99.53% total return was only eclipsed by a mid-year buy and sell of INSYS Therapeutics (INSY) that delivered $4,253.50 and a return of 182.56%.
Also, as expected, my General Electric (GE) investments were the most fetid, rancid, steaming, malodorous, feculent, foul piles of mismanaged excrement in the Rhystic Scrying Portfolio. How bad? Total losses were a mind-numbing -$28,748.75, enough to wipe out almost all of the combined BA and INSY gains. Thanks to “Two Jet Jeffy”, this once mighty American industrial icon is on life support. Thanks Mr. Immelt. Due to your greed, Dante has described your future home in the Fourth Circle of Hell.
On a dollarized, percent return basis, there were 32 winners, 9 losers and 10 cash equivalents:
And on a dollarized, absolute return basis:
A deep dive into the details
In order to test my IRR calculation, I created several scenarios (“use cases” in software-speak) that represented all investment possibilities that I may encounter.
Use case 1.
The simplest investment, held the entire year, no dividends (EGL), with a loss:
|
EGL
|
AB
|
Action
|
Date
|
Quantity
|
Price
|
Fee
|
Cash Flow
|
Initial Position
|
01-01-2017
|
33.0000
|
$33.7000
|
$0.00
|
$1,112.10
|
Final Position
|
12-31-2017
|
-33.0000
|
$28.3700
|
$0.00
|
-$936.21
|
Total
|
$175.89
|
XIRR
|
-15.86%
|
My IRR
|
-15.87%
Use case 2.
A simple investment, held the entire year, quarterly dividends (NLY):
|
NLY
|
AB
|
Action
|
Date
|
Quantity
|
Price
|
Fee
|
Cash Flow
|
Initial Position
|
01-01-2017
|
1700.0000
|
$9.9700
|
$0.00
|
$16,949.00
|
Dividends in Cash
|
01-31-2017
|
-1700.0000
|
$0.3000
|
$0.00
|
-$510.00
|
Dividends in Cash
|
04-28-2017
|
-1700.0000
|
$0.3000
|
$0.00
|
-$510.00
|
Dividends in Cash
|
07-31-2017
|
-1700.0000
|
$0.3000
|
$0.00
|
-$510.00
|
Dividends in Cash
|
10-31-2017
|
-1700.0000
|
$0.3000
|
$0.00
|
-$510.00
|
Final Position
|
12-31-2017
|
-1700.0000
|
$11.8900
|
$0.00
|
-$20,213.00
|
Total
|
-$5,304.00
|
XIRR
|
33.50%
|
My IRR
|
33.52%
Use case 3.
A simple investment, held the entire year, quarterly dividends, with a loss (GE):
|
GE
|
AT
|
Action
|
Date
|
Quantity
|
Price
|
Fee
|
Cash Flow
|
Initial Position
|
01-01-2017
|
400.0000
|
$31.6000
|
$0.00
|
$12,640.00
|
Dividends in Cash
|
01-25-2017
|
-400.0000
|
$0.2400
|
$0.00
|
-$96.00
|
Dividends in Cash
|
04-25-2017
|
-400.0000
|
$0.2400
|
$0.00
|
-$96.00
|
Dividends in Cash
|
07-25-2017
|
-400.0000
|
$0.2400
|
$0.00
|
-$96.00
|
Dividends in Cash
|
10-25-2017
|
-400.0000
|
$0.2400
|
$0.00
|
-$96.00
|
Final Position
|
12-31-2017
|
-400.0000
|
$17.4500
|
$0.00
|
-$6,980.00
|
Total
|
$5,276.00
|
XIRR
|
-42.61%
|
My IRR
|
-42.63%
Use case 4.
A simple investment, held the entire year, reinvested dividends (TWCUX):
|
TWCUX
|
AT
|
Action
|
Date
|
Quantity
|
Price
|
Fee
|
Cash Flow
|
Initial Position
|
01/01/2017
|
1790.2920
|
$34.8800
|
$0.00
|
$62,445.38
|
Final Position
|
12/31/2017
|
-1896.8970
|
$43.4200
|
$0.00
|
-$82,363.27
|
Total
|
-$19,917.88
|
XIRR
|
32.00%
|
My IRR
|
32.02%
Note that the quantity increased during the year due to a dividend reinvestment and a capital gain reinvestment on 12/20/2017. However, reinvestments are not cash flow events and are not listed.
Use case 5.
A simple investment, held part of the year, no dividends (BEQGX):
|
BEQGX
|
AT
|
Action
|
Date
|
Quantity
|
Price
|
Fee
|
Cash Flow
|
Initial Position
|
01/01/2017
|
865.5110
|
$29.3600
|
$0.00
|
$25,411.40
|
Sell
|
07/05/2017
|
-870.8500
|
$31.9500
|
$0.00
|
-$27,823.66
|
Total
|
-$2,412.25
|
XIRR
|
19.59%
|
My IRR
|
19.61%
Use case 6.
A simple investment, deposited during the year as a result of the HPE spin-off described in use case 8, all held until the end of year, quarterly dividends (DXC):
|
DXC
|
FR
|
Action
|
Date
|
Quantity
|
Price
|
Fee
|
Cash Flow
|
Security Deposit
|
04-06-2017
|
149.0000
|
$70.6900
|
$0.00
|
$10 532.81
|
Dividends in Cash
|
07-11-2017
|
-149.0000
|
$0.1800
|
$0.00
|
-$26.82
|
Dividends in Cash
|
10-11-2017
|
-149.0000
|
$0.1800
|
$0.00
|
-$26.82
|
Final Position
|
12-31-2017
|
-149.0000
|
$94.9000
|
$0.00
|
-$14 140.10
|
Total
|
-$3 660.93
|
XIRR
|
50.01%
|
My IRR
|
50.05%
Use case 7.
A simple investment, some held the entire year, some purchased during the year, all held until the end of year, quarterly dividends (BA):
|
BA
|
AB
|
Action
|
Date
|
Quantity
|
Price
|
Fee
|
Cash Flow
|
Initial Position
|
01/01/2017
|
100.0000
|
$155.6800
|
$0.00
|
$15,568.00
|
Dividends in Cash
|
03/03/2017
|
-100.0000
|
$1.4200
|
$0.00
|
-$142.00
|
Buy
|
04/24/2017
|
100.0000
|
$182.3547
|
$6.95
|
$18,242.42
|
Dividends in Cash
|
06/02/2017
|
-200.0000
|
$1.4200
|
$0.00
|
-$284.00
|
Dividends in Cash
|
09/01/2017
|
-200.0000
|
$1.4200
|
$0.00
|
-$284.00
|
Dividends in Cash
|
12/01/2017
|
-200.0000
|
$1.4200
|
$0.00
|
-$284.00
|
Final Position
|
12/31/2017
|
-200.0000
|
$294.9100
|
$0.00
|
-$58,982.00
|
Total
|
-$26,165.58
|
XIRR
|
99.44%
|
My IRR
|
99.53%
Boeing is da beast!
Use case 8.
A moderately complex investment, all held the entire year, quarterly cash dividends, fractional shares sold for cash and two spin-offs treated as non-taxable dividends (HPE):
|
HPE
|
FR
|
Action
|
Date
|
Quantity
|
Price
|
Fee
|
Cash Flow
|
Initial Position
|
01-01-2017
|
1732.0000
|
$23.1400
|
$0.00
|
$40 078.48
|
Dividends in Cash
|
01-04-2017
|
-1732.0000
|
$0.0650
|
$0.00
|
-$112.58
|
Divs in Spin-Off
|
04-06-2017
|
-1734.4943
|
$6.0726
|
$0.00
|
-$10 532.89
|
Dividends in Cash
|
04-06-2017
|
-2.2337
|
$6.3975
|
$0.00
|
-$14.29
|
Divs in Spin-Off
|
09-01-2017
|
-1740.3828
|
$4.0539
|
$0.00
|
-$7 055.34
|
Dividends in Cash
|
09-08-2017
|
-3.1552
|
$4.3737
|
$0.00
|
-$13.80
|
Final Position
|
12-31-2017
|
-1751.1470
|
$14.3600
|
$0.00
|
-$25 146.47
|
Total
|
-$2 796.89
|
XIRR
|
9.35%
|
My IRR
|
9.36%
HP Enterprise spun-off DXC Technology (DXC) in April 2017 and Micro Focus Group (MFGP) in September. The HPE Dividends in Spin-Off transactions were not really cash flow events, but needed to be treated thusly so that they could offset the DXC and MFGP Security Deposit transactions. Doing it this way allowed me to calculate the returns of all three investments separately. However, this method obfuscates the HPE total return. On some day in the future I will return to this issue and attempt to calculate a total return for the HPQ complex (HPQ originally spun-off HPE in November 2015).
Use case 9.
A moderately complex investment, some held the entire year, some purchased at several times during the year, all held until the end of year, quarterly dividends (CCL):
|
CCL
|
AB
|
Action
|
Date
|
Quantity
|
Price
|
Fee
|
Cash Flow
|
Buy
|
05/30/2017
|
100.0000
|
$63.8050
|
$6.95
|
$6,387.45
|
Buy
|
09/12/2017
|
25.0000
|
$67.7999
|
$6.95
|
$1,701.95
|
Dividends in Cash
|
09/15/2017
|
-100.0000
|
$0.4000
|
$0.00
|
-$40.00
|
Buy
|
11/17/2017
|
175.0000
|
$65.9200
|
$6.95
|
$11,542.95
|
Dividends in Cash
|
12/15/2017
|
-300.0000
|
$0.4500
|
$0.00
|
-$135.00
|
Final Position
|
12/31/2017
|
-300.0000
|
$66.3700
|
$0.00
|
-$19,911.00
|
Total
|
-$453.65
|
XIRR
|
8.21%
|
My IRR
|
8.21%
Use case 10.
A moderately complex investment, held the entire year, foreign currency, annual dividend (ALV.DE):
|
SB
|
Action
|
Date
|
Quantity
|
Price
|
Fee
|
Cash Flow
|
Initial Position
|
01/01/2017
|
150.0000
|
€157.0000
|
€0.00
|
€23,550.00
|
Dividends in Cash
|
05/08/2017
|
-150.0000
|
€7.6000
|
€300.67
|
-€839.33
|
Final Position
|
12/31/2017
|
-150.0000
|
€191.5000
|
€0.00
|
-€28,725.00
|
Total
|
-€6,014.33
|
XIRR
|
26.20%
And the corresponding dollar amounts:
|
|
|
|
|
Exchange
|
|
|
|
|
Rate
|
Cash Flow
|
$1.0516
|
$24,765.18
|
$1.0995
|
-$922.84
|
$1.1942
|
-$34,303.40
|
Total
|
-$10,461.06
|
XIRR
|
43.36%
|
My IRR
|
43.40%
This is an interesting use case that accentuates the strong effect of currency exchange rates on this investment’s 2017 return, increasing the euro return of 26.20% to a dollar return of 43.36%. I can also calculate the benefit to the absolute cash return by holding the euro cash value constant and multiplying it by the difference in the EOY and BOY euro/dollar exchange rate:
€6,014.33 * (1.1942 - 1.0516) = $857.64.
The effect of a rising euro on just one investment overcame all currency exchange fees for the entire year. As the British pound also increased in value relative to the dollar in 2017, this benefit extended to all of my foreign holdings, even flipping a losing position in Deutsche Telekom (DTE.DE) into a winning one. I know this effect can also happen in reverse as the currencies are extremely volatile…
Use case 11.
A complex investment, several purchases during the year, one covered call, one sale, held remaining shares until the end of year, quarterly dividends (HAS).
|
HAS
|
FR
|
Action
|
Date
|
Quantity
|
Price
|
Fee
|
Cash Flow
|
Buy
|
01/03/2017
|
300.0000
|
$79.5055
|
$0.00
|
$23,851.65
|
Buy
|
01/24/2017
|
100.0000
|
$85.4500
|
$0.00
|
$8,545.00
|
Sell To Open
|
01/25/2017
|
-300.0000
|
$1.3000
|
$0.13
|
-$389.87
|
Dividends in Cash
|
02/15/2017
|
-400.0000
|
$0.5100
|
$0.00
|
-$204.00
|
Sell
|
02/18/2017
|
-300.0000
|
$90.0000
|
$0.59
|
-$26,999.41
|
Dividends in Cash
|
05/15/2017
|
-100.0000
|
$0.5700
|
$0.00
|
-$57.00
|
Dividends in Cash
|
08/15/2017
|
-100.0000
|
$0.5700
|
$0.00
|
-$57.00
|
Buy
|
09/19/2017
|
400.0000
|
$94.9910
|
$4.95
|
$38,001.35
|
Dividends in Cash
|
11/15/2017
|
-500.0000
|
$0.5700
|
$0.00
|
-$285.00
|
Final Position
|
12/31/2017
|
-500.0000
|
$90.8900
|
$0.00
|
-$45,445.00
|
Total
|
-$3,039.28
|
XIRR
|
16.92%
|
My IRR
|
16.94%
Please note that each use case has been imported from Microsoft Excel, where the XIRR function was used to calculate the return; this return may differ slightly from the My IRR values listed, gleaned from the profit/loss table above. I have done this to verify the veracity of my own custom internal rate of return algorithm. The reader is encouraged to export these tables back into Excel to confirm the values.
I originally intended to delve into the details of my home-grown IRR algorithm, but it looks like I have gone way beyond my planned page limit, so maybe later.
Conclusion
375 days* to go until retirement! Yes, 2017 was a banner year. I knew that, but I have spent the past year analyzing cash flow, dividend yields and dividend growth rates, almost completely ignoring the capital gains, when, right under my nose, they came in at 4.6 times the total dividends. What to do? As I’m inherently lazy, my first instinct was to do nothing. Or, I could take the high road and declare that I will stay the course, focus on the long-term, focus on the dividend stream and not focus on the day-to-day gyrations of the stock market sef ssdfsdsfsdsff sdfssf covfefe szzzzzzzzzzzzzzzzzz…… Huh?, What? Oh, sorry, but I just bored myself to sleep. Seriously, I see no real reason in changing any of my processes as long as my goals are met. It is nice to know what is happening inside the portfolio, but in the end, it’s all about the dividend stream.
*I originally planned to start my retirement in 497 days on 07/01/2019; but this date has been moved up to 03/01/2019.
Disclosure: I am long all securities listed above and have a fondness for USD=X and EURUSD=X.
I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (even from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.
First published Feb 19th, 2018.