Robert Mueller's Friday News Dump Wiped Out $200 Billion Of S&P 500 Gains But A Technical Fallout Could Derail A Rebound Next Week

The S&P 500 index surged 0.84% intraday on Friday, to a high of 2,754.25, before starting to tumble shortly after 12:30 PM EST following the announcement by special counsel Robert Mueller's office that a federal grand jury has indicted 13 Russian nationals and three Russian entities for alleged illegal interference in the 2016 presidential elections.

The surprise announcement wiped out about $200 billion worth of gains for the day from the S&P 500 index, closing at 2,732.22, up only 1.02 points from the previous day. More technical fallout from Mueller's news dump could come next week because the S&P 500 barely sits above its 50-day moving average while a reverse chart pattern has emerged. There is a support level at 2,682.10 if the index pulls back.

From our technical view, there are two weak resistances for the S&P 500 index at the 2,763.39 and 2,825.00 levels, respectively. The CBOE Volatility Index, or VIX, has pulled back to below the 23.00 level. The correlation coefficient between the S&P 500 index and the yield of the 2-year U.S. Treasury Note, which has been strongly correlated since April 2017, over a 200-day period is still at +0.95, meaning the S&P 500 and the 2-year yield move in the same direction, up or down, where +1.0 is a perfect positive correlation. If the strong correlation persists, we expect the S&P 500 to reach the 3,000 level by July 2018.

Warren Buffet's Berkshire Hathaway (NYSE:BRK.A) revealed on Wednesday that the company increased its Apple (NASDAQ:AAPL) holdings by 23.3% to 165.3 million shares, according to SEC filings, and sold about 94.5% of its IBM (NYSE:IBM) holdings, leaving Berkshire with just 2.05 million shares at the end of December. The news sent the S&P 500 surging 1.21% on Thursday, to close above the 50-day moving average, while Apple shares skyrocketed 3.36%, to close at $172.99, about $6 shy of its all-time high.

The yield of the 10-year U.S. Treasury note closed at 2.87% on Friday, up 4 basis points, or bps, for the week, while the yield of the 2-year U.S. Treasury note was up 16 bps, to close at 2.21% on Friday. The U.S. Dollar Index, or DXY, tumbled 1.46% for the week, to close at 89.01 on Friday, while the XAU/USD was up 3.08% to close at $1,356.20 per ounce. The DXY may try to form a bottom at the 88.50-89.00 level, but selling pressures are mounting because of concerns about higher U.S. fiscal deficits and inflation.

The best performing S&P 500 sectors for the week were Information Technology ($SPT), Financials ($SPF), and Industrials ($SPI) up 5.83%, 4.72% and 4.60%, respectively, while the worst performing sectors for the week were Utilities ($SPU), Real Estate ($SPRE), and Energy ($SPEN) up 1.61%, 1.75% and 1.93%, respectively.

S&P 500 Summary: +2.19% YTD as of 02/16/18

Barclay Hedge Fund Index: +2.14% YTD

Outperforming Sectors: Consumer discretionary +6.19% YTD, Information technology +5.54% YTD, Healthcare +3.23% YTD, and Financials +3.59% YTD.

Underperforming Sectors: Industrials +1.82% YTD, Materials –0.02% YTD, Consumer staples –2.68% YTD, Telecommunication services –4.21% YTD, Utilities –5.32% YTD, Energy –6.17% YTD, and Real Estate –7.07% YTD.

Follow us on Faceook