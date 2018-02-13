Superinvestor View - Greenhaven Road Capital Q4 2017 Letter

Dear Superinvestor Bulletin Follower,

I just updated subscribers on the performance to date of the Superinvestor Bulletin since the June 2016 inception. Across the 25 different portfolio positions the average increase is 23.4 percent versus 12.1 percent.

The average position is ahead of the S&P 500 by 11.29%, a result that I'm obviously thrilled with.

As a reminder, every position that goes into the portfolio is a significant position in the portfolio of one of the world's greatest investors. The portfolio is diversified across different great investors and different kinds of companies.

I believe that over the long term this formula will work. Our performance to date is over period of just under two years which I will admit could still involve luck.

For your reading pleasure here is the Greenhaven Road Q4 2017 investor letter which includes a recap of Fiat Chrysler, the biggest winner we have had in the Superinvestor Bulletin portfolio.

http://www.superinvestorbulletin.com/2018/02/13/greenhaven-road-capital-q4-2017-letter/

