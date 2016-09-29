Chicago Bridge And Iron Pick (CBI)

The Westinghouse issue seems to be one, from what I gather, is likely to end in CBI's favor, and is the main drag on the stock. It's pulled a highly reputable international firm to below projected 5x forward EV/EBITDA, a remarkable value in this market.

I do not hesitate to call a situation like this, but believe there is a decent chance of further decline here. If it was under 4x forward EV/EBITDA I would be confident that a bottom is near.

A ruling in Westinghouse's favor would be catastrophic, however, and this makes the stock at very least in the top quartile in risk. This type of call would be best made with the advice of litigation experts, who would ameliorate such a concern. But valuation wise, it looks like a significant opportunity.

Price before open September 29th, 2016 - $27.45