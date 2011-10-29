MLP Week Thoughts: Up Jumps the Market

Great week to be in anything buy cash. Its been a trick or treat market this year, but this week (and this month) was a treat for long investors. Positive U.S. GDP number seemed to be the biggest driver of the rally, but the Euro plan and several other positive data points from U.S. and China also helped. Risk was on this week, particularly on Thursday, when the S&P 500 was up 3.4%. Everything was up this week: S&P 500 up 3.8%, oil futures up 6.7%, natural gas up 8%, gold up 6.4%. MLPs trailed everything, gaining only 2.6% this week. No complaints here, particularly after last week’s outperformance, and given that MLPs are still outperforming for the year to date. I’m thinking for Halloween

Through Friday, MLPs were up 10.1% for the month. Since 1996 when the Alerian MLP Index data starts, there have only been 3 months when the index gained more than 10%. Two of those happened in 2009, the other was December 2000. The index has only been negative more than 10% for a month twice, September and November of 2008. Al four occurrences are in the below chart, alongside the S&P 500 performance during the same month. Even with MLPs very close to a historic month, the S&P 500 is having its 9th best month of all time, up 13.6% so far.

In the chart below you can see what the S&P500 did in previous 10%+ MLP quarters. The months that immediately followed the big months are mixed as well, but the 2 most recent occurrences saw large declines the following month. Historically, the month of November is the second worst month for MLPs, with median returns of -0.29% since 1996, so we’ll see.

It’s been a real mixed bag when comparing stocks (S&P500) to MLPs, with stocks flat in December 2000, stocks down sharply in January 2009, and stocks up but not as big as MLPs in July 2009. This month will mark the first time that the stock market is outperforming MLPs during a 10%+ MLP month. Seeing that makes this month’s performance seem more like the reaction of a defensive sector to a “risk on” month, with MLPs along for the ride. On the other hand, compared to the S&P 500 since late April, MLPs have outperformed consistently, and so there wasn’t as much to gain back in a snapback rally...



