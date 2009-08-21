I recently added to our position with (SYBT), which we've had for some years now. It's one of the strongest regional banks in the industry, that's been around for about a hundred years, didn't take any TARP money, and has a name we like, Stock Yard Bank.
My Position in SY Bancorp
