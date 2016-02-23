Valeant Still Not Giving It To Us Straight.......

Once again, Valeant is reacting with limited information which allows the Company to claim transparency, while not being transparent at all. The latest press release was made in haste and in response to leaks about its delayed 10-k. One must read this release as diligently as the footnotes and cross-references Valeant so enjoys providing in its financial statements and earnings press releases.

My comments:

1. The following words were used more than once in the release: "preliminarily"; "currently believes"; "unaudited"; "ongoing".

2. The words "related matters" or "related accounting matters" appeared three times.

3. We have been told the information provided with respect to the "currently anticipated" adjustments should not be viewed as final and can change.

Somehow, Valeant has changed the definition of materiality. We did not have to know about a $100 million purchase option for Philidor, plus $33 million in milestone payments, but now we have to restate financials for $58 million in revenue recognition timing? This is not adding up, just like cash flows are not adding up.

How about answering these questions Valeant?

What is "net revenue"? You have "approximately" $58 million of "net revenue" adjustments to recognize, but what does this mean and how does it affect current liabilities and inventories? Using the word "net" before revenue implies something because you also use "total revenue" in your October 26, 2015 presentation related to Philidor, so clarification on this would be helpful.

What exactly is Valeant's liability for Philidor? Did you find illegal activity at Philidor?

What is the Company's "ongoing assessment of the impact on financial reporting and internal controls" related to? This terminology is referenced several times in your press release and is distinct from the Ad Hoc Committee review of Philidor and Philidor related accounting matters.

Valeant has acknowledged it will improve internal controls, procedures and transparency. In my opinion, the Company is not off to a great start. The restatements may be an "important step forward", but Valeant has more than a few steps to take.