7/21/2010 - OIH - THE VULCAN REPORT Review of ETF - Light Sweet Crude Oil FUTURES (OIH) as of Tuesday, July 20, 2010

Review of ETF - Light Sweet Crude Oil FUTURES (OIH)
as of Tuesday, July 20, 2010
Today's Price Action
Change 3.4800 (3.38%)
Strong Bids into the close.
MARKET SENTIMENT
PulseScan Swing Vix
PulseScan: 35.23
Swing Vix: 34.23
The Market Pulse is positive since it is trading above its zero signal line.The PulseScan crossed above the Swing Vix creating a UP Trend Channel as of 9 period(s) ago. The Swing Vix is above 29. This is where it usually forms Resistance. The Swing Vix usually forms Resistance before the underlying security.
A buy or sell signal is generated when the Swing Vix moves out of an overbought/oversold area.
*The last signal was a Over-Sold Buy 37 period(s) Ago.
The Swing Vix has just reached its highest value in the last 14 period(s). This is bullish.
*Since the last Swing Vix signal, ETF - Light Sweet Crude Oil FUTURES's price has increased 4.75% , and has ranged from a high of 106.7900 to a low of 97.9500.
MOMENTUM
MARKET TREND - Currently the TREND is - Neutral within the Bearish KUMO Consolidation cloud(Possible Trend Reversal) with Upside Bullish Breakout risk. A close below 99.2325 is needed to re-establish the downward trend. However a close above 112.6450 will establish a new upward trend.
TREND STRENGTH -
TRENDLINE RETRACEMENT
The close is currently Below it's Long Term TRENDLINE RETRACEMENT. - 111.3850
The close is currently Below it's Intermediate Term TRENDLINE RETRACEMENT. - 105.2117
The close is currently Above it's Short Term TRENDLINE RETRACEMENT. - 102.6284
INTRADAY PRICE PROJECTIONS
RESISTANCE 105.5255
SUPPORT 102.4345
WEEKLY PRICE PROJECTIONS
RESISTANCE 104.7500
SUPPORT 100.5500
MONTHLY PRICE PROJECTIONS
Long term Trend Line resistance is currently at - 111.3850
Long term Trend Line support is currently at - 86.9600
BEAR MARKET DOWNTREND - (12-18mo) PRICE TARGET = 38.1100
VOLATILITY
On 7/20/2010, ETF - Light Sweet Crude Oil FUTURES closed
below the upper band by 4.1%.
This combined with the steep uptrend suggests that the upward trend in prices has a good chance of continuing. However, a short-term pull-back inside the bands is likely.
IN PLAY - (PANDORA'S LITTLE BLACK BOX)
BULL MARKET LONG/SHORT Signals :
THIS SECURITY IS NOT IN PLAY AT THIS TIME!
BEAR MARKET LONG/SHORT Signals :
THIS SECURITY IS NOT IN PLAY AT THIS TIME!
