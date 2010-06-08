Relative Strength Spread

The chart below is the spread between the relative strength leaders and relative strength laggards (universe of mid and large cap stocks). When the chart is rising, relative strength leaders are performing better than relative strength laggards. As of 6/7/2010:The sharp decline in the RS Spread during much of the first half of 2009 has transitioned into a flat spread, which may be setting the stage for a more favorable environment for relative strength investing.
Dorsey Wright Money Management's Blog
portfolio strategy, REITs, ETF investing, long/short equity
Please Note: Blog posts are not selected, edited or screened by Seeking Alpha editors.