Fund Flows

The Investment Company Institute is the national association of U.S. investment companies, including mutual funds, closed-end funds, exchange-traded funds (ETFs), and unit investment trusts (UITs). Members of ICI manage total assets of $11.82 trillion and serve nearly 90 million shareholders. Flow estimates are derived from data collected covering more than 95 percent of industry assets and are adjusted to represent industry totals. Taxable bonds continued to attract the most assets in the week ending 6/23/10. There were no other changes in the flow rankings from the last week’s readings to this week’s.