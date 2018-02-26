The Call On Keane Group-Q4 Results

Keane is a volatile stock day to day, so a dollar cost averaging strategy may be appropriate here.

On Nov. 6, 2017, I published a blog post entitled The Call on Keane Group. This post is simply an update on Keane Group(FRAC) and includes the recently released fourth quarter results. Other related companies in this group include RPC, Inc.(RES) and Propetro Holding Corp(PUMP).

Balance Sheet Data and Analysis

Table 1 below is select data from the balance sheet for the second, third, and the recently completed fourth quarter of 2017.

As shown above, both the current ratio and net debt improved during the quarter because of the positive free cash flow generated in the fourth quarter. I expect these numbers will continue to improve during 2018 barring an acquisition or an industry downturn.

Management also announced an $100 million stock buyback program, but I believe this will be implemented such that you will not see a negative effect on the balance sheet. In other words, it may not be fully implemented during 2018 depending on the capital needs of the company.

Income Statement Data and Analysis

The metric that the management of Keane Group focuses on is the Average Annualized Gross Profit(AAGP) per Fleet. The following is select data from the Income Statement and projections based on the 4th quarter results:

As shown in Table 2 above, the Average Annualized Gross Profit(AAGP) per fleet for the fourth quarter of 2017 was $17.3 million vs. $14.2 million in the second quarter. A couple of important points to consider about the fourth quarter results are worth highlighting:

As shown above, the income tax for the fourth quarter was basically 0%. Obviously, this will not continue into the future, so I will have wait tomorrow for the conference call to see if management will shed more light on what income taxes will be for 2018. There was nothing in the press release.

SG&A expenses dropped to ~$25 million during the fourth quarter. Management indicated that this included one time expenses and normalized was around ~$19 million. I am going to take their word for this and use the ~$19 million going forward in my projections.

For the other three(quarterly) scenarios I analyzed, I simply used the fixed costs of the fourth quarter and varied the Average Annualized Gross Profit(AAGP) per fleet based on management projections and comments. For now, I assume a tax rate the same as the 3rd quarter of 2017. These are as summarized below:

Scenario 1 Q1-2018: Management guided Q1 18 mil. AAGP per fleet, so I used $18 mil. AAGP for the quarter, 26 active fleets, which results in net income of $.32/share and $99 mil. of EBITDA.

Scenario 2 Qb-2018: This scenario shows the effect of adding one fleet to the company. For 27 active fleets and an AAGP of $20 mil, results in net income of $.45/share and $117 mil. of EBITDA.

Scenario 3 Qc-2018: Management has also said that demand could push the AAGP beyond the $20 mil. level as there is an approximate nine month lag time in getting new fleets trained and operating in the market. This could be thought of as a top of the cycle AAGP. This scenario shows the effect of having 26 active fleets and an AAGP of $24 mil, which results in net income of $.61/share and $138 mil. of EBITDA.

Other interesting items to note are:

Management says that "inclement weather experienced early in the first quarter, combined with ongoing frac sand supply challenges" will impact AAGP a negative $0.5 million to $2.0 million for the quarter. These are included in my projections.

Management says that "Within the Other Services segment, Keane expects to ramp activity in its cementing business throughout the year, and by the end of 2018, expect to generate run-rate revenue of between $70 and $90 million on margins of between 20% and 25%." This is not included in my projections. However, this should also be accretive to cash flow and earnings going forward in 2018.

Conclusion

All things considered a very good quarter for the Keane Group. Net income per share for the fourth quarter of 2017 totaled $0.39/share with EBITDA of ~$100 million. I expect EBITDA will continue to grow throughout 2018 from the ~$100 million/quarter run rate but not sure about net income as that will depend on the income tax rate. This is for a company that is trading at a ~$1.7 billion market cap.

Keane is a volatile stock day to day, so a dollar cost averaging strategy may be appropriate here. I have built most of my position in the stock by selling cash secured puts targeting the $15 strike price. I have also sold covered calls on most of my position targeting the $17.5 strike price. I do expect considerable volatility going into 2018 as these shale E&P's try to set their annual capital budgets at a time when oil inventories are finally trending back toward normal levels in the United States.



