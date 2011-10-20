ESZ11: an early Christmas??

10/20/11

12:29EST

ESZ11:

Bear in mind we failed badly at 1230

Therefore the is the possibility we head down to 1141.25 to 1145.00

We will know well beforehand

For now it sure looks like down to 1177.00 to maybe 1175.75

The key is the crude;

meaning what happens at the key major support pivot at 83.75 to 83.95

1199.25/75 is the key level regarding downside expansion, meaning if we clearly stay below it for a decent period of time; the move is down to 1141.25/1145.00

remember this update; it now more relevant

10/17/2011

Closing Comments:

ESZ11:

After reviewing today’s strange movements

Here’s my conclusion

It must clearly take-out 1226.75 to head up

Heading up is immediately to 1235.50/75 to 1238.00 – 1251.25

Clearly below 1209.75 we head down to 1187.25 with a decent bounce at 1204.25

Not taking out 1230.75 soon before tomorrow (2:00EST/ 3:00EST)

the market becomes top heavy; and is vulnerable to a sharp drop without a bounce until 1187.00/1187.25

The Bigger picture

More complicated; but below 1177/1178

Takes us down to 1140.25; with a big bounce at 1145.00

Staying below 1145.00

The market completely rolls over

Down to 900 to 920

Because we have no internal support structures

I’m a little surprised;

1230/1230.25 is a Major resistance level, although it’s only a mere 1st level Major/Minor; a very weak major resistance level; the markets been sideways for almost two and half months; a major/minor stopping the market in its tracks after such a long period of nowhere (sideways) is extremely weak (bulls);

we’ll see what happens, first it must take out 1207.00

I had it figured to fail at 1243.75 to 1251.25 (minimum)

Now:

My point is simply this;

Christmas could have arrived early this year