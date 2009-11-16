High Unemployment for Years. Do Stocks Care?

Janet Yellen, President of the Federal Reserve Bank of San Francisco, and Dennis Lockhart, President of the Federal Reserve Bank of Atlanta, recently joined their voices to the dismal recital on unemployment.

Yellen bemoaned unemployment could “stay high for several years to come," while Lockhart, apparently the sunnier of the two, judged "very slow net job gains" could occur "sometime next year."

What does this mean for the stock market? Maybe not much.

Despite the conventional wisdom that says consumers without jobs don’t spend, which is bad for the economy and stocks, the market may be cold-heartedly cheering the prospect low labor costs.

For more from the Fed officials follow the link below. For look at the market’s hardnosed view of employment, follow the link to my Seeking Alpha article “This Market to Workers: 'Welcome to the Jungle.’”

Associated Press, “Fed officials warn weak recovery won't spur jobs,” November 10, 2009. http://finance.yahoo.com/news/Fed-officials-warn-weak-apf-3879922712.html?x=0&sec=topStories&pos=2&asset=&ccode

Seeking Alpha, “This Market to Workers: 'Welcome to the Jungle,’” September 21, 2009. https://seekingalpha.com/article/162435-this-market-to-workers-welcome-to-the-jungle





