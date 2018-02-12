Netflix, A Good Show In The Long Run

Industry competition – It’s not that bad

NFLX may have a dominating number of membership in the market, but customers are spending less time on the platform in light of increasing competition from AMZN and Hulu.

2015 2016 2017 Membership # 79,666 97,910 120,965 Time Spent Per Day* 116,438 125,000 140,000 Time Spent Per Day Per Account 1.46 1.28 1.16

*Rough estimation

NFLX’s answer to keep its leader position is to provide more quality streaming contents as spending on contents ballooned over years, and will reach ~$2 billion in 2018. Bears have been picking on this aggressive strategy, but it turns out that NFLX is making more money on their contents.

2015 2016 2017 Streaming Revenue $6,133,774 $8,288,402 $11,242,216 Streaming Hours Per Year* 42,500,000 45,625,000 51,100,000 Revenue Per Streaming Hours $0.14 $0.18 $0.22

*Rough estimation

This table shows how much revenue NFLX generates per streaming content hours. It has been rising steadily over the past 3 year. So, it seems to justifies the company’s spending on production. Not to mention NFLX has a proven record of using data of user preferences to make just the right series for its audiences, such as House of Cards, Orange is the New Black, etc.

At the same time, market size for MVODs is getting bigger, especially thanks to increasing average internet speed in U.S., which according to Statista.com, reached 18.7Mbps in 1Q2017. (Netflix HD requires 5Mbps, and Ultral HD 25Mbps) Plus recently surfaced proposal on government-build 5G wholesale network across the coutry, all of these will definitely allow players like NFLX and Hulu to compete in a bigger playground.

Revenue growth – More members

Management estimates U.S. membership to continue to grow to 60-90M range, but more likely to stick around 60-70M due to increasing competition landscape.

Revenue is mainly driven by global membership expansion and one commonly underestimated factor is Asian market.

Asian viewers are very likely to embrace TV series provided by overseas Internet streaming companies like NLFX and HBO. As a matter of fact, they have been watching bootleg movies and TV series on unlicensed websites for years. Now they want it in high-definition. According to management, NFLX will start licensing contents in China in the next few years. This move will fill up the online high-definition TV show vacuum in major cities and boost up membership number. Quality TV series based on Asian cultural background already started to appear on NFLX, e.g. The Indian Detective, Fan Hei, Over The Moon, etc. Partnership with mainland China MVPDs like iQiYi, Youku will probably be the key for NFLX to open up Chinese market. Regulatory obstacles in mainland China are commonly overestimated. It’s true that new episodes need to be reviewed by authority upfront, but unlike Google or Facebook, NFLX is not a social network per se, which makes it easier for Chinese authority to choose and censor what appears on the platform. It fits in China’s scripts to build a mutually beneficial, two-way channel to export and import quality series.





ARPU – Stickiness

ARPU is likely to keep expanding at a modest rate of around 10% as NFLX is still making moves to acquire new members and offering onboarding discounts. Also, it’s almost already the most expensive one ($13.99/$10.99/$7.99) among AMZN Prime ($99.99 per year including Prime delivery) and Hulu Plus ($11.99/$7.99). Pricing won’t change too much because steadily growing number of subscribers is everything to NFLX.

Bottom line

Marketing expense is expected to be close to $2B in 2018 according to management forecast in effort to acquire customers. And R&D is expected to jump to $1.3B to provide smoother viewing experience across devices.

Having considered that increasing competition will drive up production cost, ARPU will not expand too much in the near term, while long-term opportunity in Asian market is presenting itself, my estimates are lower than consensus within the next 3 years and will be higher thereafter.

EPS

2018 2019 2020 2021 EPS(My Est.) $2.27 $3.53 $5.70 $9.17 EPS(Consensus) $2.69 $4.18 $6.00 $7.79

P.S. This is my first ever SeekingAlpha post. I write this in my own time as a hobby and I do not have any position in any of the stocks mentioned above. Any feedback will be valued and appreciated as an contribution to free flow of information.