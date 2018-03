TWM Today: Wall Street

Poll: Economists more upbeat despite deficit woes





Alcon (NYSE: ~ Economists forecast the pace of U.S. growth to pick up in the year ahead as consumers and businesses alike accelerate spending, according to a new survey. The assessment by leading forecasters is set to be released Monday by The National Association for Business Economics. It finds them more bullish than when the survey was last surveyed in February, with a majority expecting the economy's performance to exceed the long-term norm in 2010 and 2011. The outlook amounts to an encouraging report card on the economy at nearly the one-year mark of the recovery, which the experts date to June 2009 when the recession hit bottom. "Although risks involving Europe have recently escalated, the outlook in this country has improved in most respects," said Lynn Reaser, the group's president and chief economist at Point Loma Nazarene University. "Growth prospects are stronger, unemployment and inflation are lower, and worries relating to consumer retrenchment and domestic financial headwinds have diminished." (Associated Press)(NYSE: ACL ) upgraded to Buy from Hold at Citigroup.

Priceline.com

(PCLN) upgraded to Buy from Hold at Soleil.

Caterpillar Inc.

(NYSE: CAT ) Participates in NASA's Inaugural Lunabotics Mining Competition.

~ Sales of U.S. previously owned homes rose in April to the highest level in five months as buyers took advantage of the last weeks of a government tax credit. Purchases increased 7.6% to a 5.77 million annual rate, figures from the National Association of Realtors showed today in Washington. Sales were the highest since November, the month the incentive was first due to expire. The median price climbed 4% from April 2009. Demand may hold up through next month as buyers who close on a deal by June 30 are still eligible for the administration's credit worth up to $8,000. The recent drop in borrowing costs caused by concern that the European debt crisis will slow global growth may help underpin sales after the loss of government support in the second half of the year and the jobless rate hovers around 10%. (Bloomberg)~ International Business Machines Corp. (NYSE: IBM ) agreed to acquire business-to-business services provider Sterling Commerce from AT&T Inc. (NYSE: T ) for roughly $1.4 billion in one of its largest deals in nearly three years. IBM, based in Armonk, N.Y., has stated an intent to be more acquisitive, having spent nearly the same amount on deals in the first quarter as it did last year. The company said it would spend $20 billion on acquisitions by 2015, underscoring the need to compete against other tech giants. (WSJ)