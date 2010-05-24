TWM Today: Wall Street

IBM to Buy AT&T's Sterling Unit for $1.4 Billion ~ International Business Machines Corp. (NYSE:IBM) agreed to acquire business-to-business services provider Sterling Commerce from AT&T Inc. (NYSE:T) for roughly $1.4 billion in one of its largest deals in nearly three years. IBM, based in Armonk, N.Y., has stated an intent to be more acquisitive, having spent nearly the same amount on deals in the first quarter as it did last year. The company said it would spend $20 billion on acquisitions by 2015, underscoring the need to compete against other tech giants. (WSJ)
Poll: Economists more upbeat despite deficit woes ~ Economists forecast the pace of U.S. growth to pick up in the year ahead as consumers and businesses alike accelerate spending, according to a new survey. The assessment by leading forecasters is set to be released Monday by The National Association for Business Economics. It finds them more bullish than when the survey was last surveyed in February, with a majority expecting the economy's performance to exceed the long-term norm in 2010 and 2011. The outlook amounts to an encouraging report card on the economy at nearly the one-year mark of the recovery, which the experts date to June 2009 when the recession hit bottom. "Although risks involving Europe have recently escalated, the outlook in this country has improved in most respects," said Lynn Reaser, the group's president and chief economist at Point Loma Nazarene University. "Growth prospects are stronger, unemployment and inflation are lower, and worries relating to consumer retrenchment and domestic financial headwinds have diminished." (Associated Press)
Alcon (NYSE:ACL) upgraded to Buy from Hold at Citigroup.
Caterpillar Inc. (NYSE:CAT) Participates in NASA's Inaugural Lunabotics Mining Competition.
