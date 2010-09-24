The metrics of OIL. Is OPEC really the solution to everything?

I love looking at metrics. Why? Because by breaking them down, I often find a disconnect between the explanations derived from them and the actual economic forces trying to be measured.



I came across an article which nicely and scarily pointed out why I often take any metrics with a huge grain of salt. Anas Alhajji writes a very good article over at Project Syndicate with regards to the oil forecasting models of the IEA, OPEC, and EIA. Apparently, the models being used today rely upon the same assumptions that used in the first models of the 1970's.



Alhajji points out that these models "...believe that OPEC will reconcile predicted global demand and non-OPEC supply." This idea might have been feasible in the 1980's, but not when OPEC ran out of spare capacity somewhere between 2005-2008.



Alhajji goes on to crunch some raw numbers:



"Let’s check the math: at a 3% rate of decline, OPEC needs to add an additional 17 mb/d by 2035 just to maintain 2010 production. If the EIA forecasts OPEC production to increase by about 11 mb/d, OPEC needs to add about 28 mb/d in the next 25 years, a feat that it has never accomplished – indeed, current production capacity is similar to that of the mid-1970’s."



Mmm... something literally just doesn't add up. My two takeaways:



1) Because the models use a grossly inadequate assumption, expect oil prices to be much higher than those forecasted.



2)The big three agencies need to get their act together.





Please check out the full article at the link below.

http://www.project-syndicate.org/commentary/alhajji7/English





On a side note, the only agency/institution that seems to adapt and has credibility in my eyes is the Bank of International Settlements. Anyone else have any others that they would like to point out?





