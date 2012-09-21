Priceline.com

PCLN opened and traded lower within the range of $629.58-635.89 and closed at $633.88 with 0.82% loss. The volume of 557.28K is only 47.2% of the 30 day average volume of 1.18M. MACD technical indicator maintained its bullish direction, however MACD difference continue to converge and need to watch out for the possible trend reversal. No fundamental change.

Intel

INTC followed the Dow index by opened lower and gradually traded up thorough out the day and closed at $23.18 with 0.12% gain. The volume is declining to 33.08M shares, which is 81.8% of the 30 day average volume of 40.4M. Since the lowering of sales guidance on Sep 7, INTC is trying to stabilize and had been traded side-way in the past 9 trading days. The MACD line show another sign of convergence and need to continue watch MACD convergence before any reversal can be confirm.

Apple

APPL opened lower to reach intra-day low of $693.6 by 10 AM, then started to trade side-way thorough out the day within the range of $693-700 and closed at $698.7 with -0.48% loss. The short-term technical MACD (12, 26) is still showing bullish trend. AAPL is still hanging around $700 and we will maintain our short-term long view.

QCOR

QCOR rebounded today with 15.11% gain compared to yesterday's 47.84% loss. The volume further increased to 37M compared to yesterday's 15.7M. Short-term technical indicator MACD (12, 26) is showing a bearish trend after yesterday's huge sell-off. We will continue to monitor the development of the headline story, trade volume, and short-term technical indicators to establish our position.

Disclosure: I am long INTC, PCLN, AAPL.