An Age Of Lasers.

Just recently the military in the US shared a video of a vehicle mounted laser, which is weak supposedly in regards to their desired laser strength, shooting down mortars, drones etc.

(http://news.yahoo.com/blogs/sideshow/how-the-army-s-recent-successful-laser-test-could-change-the-future-of-warfare-005259265.html)

Perhaps with this development, warfare per se, of the traditional sense is over in a way. Sure perhaps the Rumsfeldian, quick "surgical" strike, paramilitary style approach could live on for special circumstances, but perhaps the age of Napoleonic/roman style mass engagements has drawn to an end, if it hasn't already.

"Battle Scene(Waterloo)"; Hippolyte Bellange

Gouache&who=Hippolyte+Bellang%C3%A9&pos=1#fullscreen

Ironically perhaps, once again, as opposed to some sort of dystopian scifi-narrative, man has been freed by machines. Though popular depictions of warfare may depict otherwise, such books as "The Roman Army at War", and "The Battle for the Mind", show us a portrait of humanity at its fiercest per se, which is still the kind humanity that we all know from normal life.

"Battle for the Mind";

"Battle for the Mind";

"The Roman Army at War";

"The Roman Army at War";

For example, in ancient wars per se, most deaths were suffered during retreat(~60%), for who would dare attack someone who is pointing a weapon at them, evidence of this being known of and understood, can for example be represented by the Roman pilum, a short weighted spear, used to way down a shield, leading to it being dropped, leading to a hole appearing in the opposing shield wall, leading to a retreat. Or such forces as the ancient Medan Cataphract; heavily armored horse-born units, so ungainly, that their understood unique sort of edge, was that they would scare, unfamiliar enemy's front lines into retreat(for a knowledgeable front line would know that horses never run into a barrier, even if that barrier is only a loose positioning of small(relatively speaking) people.)

pilum

"cataphract"

/4/4a/Ancient_Sasanid_Cataphract_Uther_Oxford_2003_06_2(1)

.jpg/300px-Ancient_Sasanid_Cataphract_Uther_Oxford_2003_06_2(1).jpg

Such books as "battle for the mind", a discussion of early discussions of the treatment of "PTSD", discuss how that in any war-zone, only 10% of combatants don't develop PTSD within several months of being in "the field", and that even these lucky 10% will within a few months still develop the paranoid anxiety that defines PTSD. Ironically as mentioned in said text, this 10% figure tends to correlate to the number of statistically speaking percentage of mentally unhealthy individuals in any population(delusional, very neurotic, etc.), hence ironically the best(most PTSD resistant) combatants per se, are those who are living in a dream of their own, perhaps the very peculiar civil war somewhat recently in Liberia also attests to this(see cannibalism, using brooms etc., as imaginary magical weapons, large scale drug addiction of said corps. etc.) "Battle for the mind" also discusses the generally accepted statistic, that in any large, spread out, war-zone, only 10% of the combatants, actually try to kill the opposing forces per se, while the other percent either tries to look like they are doing so per se, or are just being completely honest, and trying to hide as best as possible given the circumstances. Humans are decent and empathetic at the core per se, and with our society based evolution/development per se, how could it be otherwise perhaps.

"Human brains are hardwired for empathy....";

"Human brains are hardwired for empathy....";

"Evolution of the 'social brain'....;

"Evolution of the 'social brain'....

Even in the earliest days of military engagement, people have always preferred to take captives as opposed to engaging in whole-sale butchering per se. When given the chance, the tendency to take noble individuals captive, filtered its way down to the common soldiers, and eventually all who could be taken captive were captured as opposed to killed, for surely at the heart of man lies at worst a very self-interested being, but surely not a murderous individual in general.

(further discussions of this(egality in captive taking) could be uncovered by if possible reading accounts from the battles in the civil-war aka medieval period of England per se if possible in chronological order, in order to note the evolution of said behavior)(this was mentioned in a class I once took on medieval England.)

Now that even such distant means of engagement as missiles, drones, and mortars have been made outdated, like pikes and blunderbusses of old, perhaps we are at a point, where the notion of a large scale military engagement, is in so many words, nothing more than one giant pyrrhic(at best) encounter, hence making such sorts of experiences for some, a thing of the past.

What this perhaps ultimately hence leads to is an emphasis on shortening logistical-supply lines per se, namely large scale power sources being housed within the greater locations of said lasers, as well as a heightening of the importance of software per se, and "cyber-security" per se, in determining the outcomes of military engagements per se.

For surely, if these lasers were used in a defensive sense, as would seem likely, then they would presumably be within a country's own territory, albeit perhaps along said country's borders(a sort of mechanized Qizilbash(border defenses of sorts) if one will). Hence, perhaps if one could turn these sorts of arms against those wielding them, then presumably a battery of high powered lasers powered by something like a nuclear power sources, could perhaps, simply destroy everything within their range, if their software were "compromised" per se. This would perhaps lead to them using their capacities as referenced in the video above, leading to them being "unstoppable" by those seeking to "turn them off" per se, which perhaps could be problematic.

(discussion of the Qizilbash)

reference to their use as a sort of "border patrol";

reference to their use as a sort of "border patrol";

Perhaps they could still be disabled by some sort of very far off but powerful EMP blast(if the circuits were not "hardened", a la some sort of "Faraday cage"(something that blocks electrical interference per se), as would be possible with a sort of nuclear weapons, but this would in turn be a sort of unsavory experience per se, because presumably this device would have to be so far away, that the EMP blast would have to be sufficiently massive per se, that a lot of collateral damage would occur to local, non-hardened electrical grids, if they weren't destroyed generally speaking by the lasers already, or in due time.

Faraday cage

Hence, perhaps though this signals the final era of large scale, army or whatnot based confrontations, it may signal a new age of fundamentally important, and almost critical, cyber-security per se, for surely, a targeting system, attached to a powerful laser(s) with a sufficient power source, could be a sort of dangerous petard, to potentially hoist ones self upon, so who knows what more the future may bring, for the ever inquisitive, and striving minds of us homo-sapients.