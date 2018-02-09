Molson Coors: A Big Brand Brewer TAPing Growth

The Molson Coors Canada division entered the craft beer market with the acquisitions of Creemore Springs Brewery and Granville Island Brewing, to create the Six Pints Specialty Beer Company.

Competition from craft brewers seems to have hurt the stock valuations of big brand brewers.

TAP is the seventh largest brewer by volume in the world.

When I buy a stock, I never sell it. The stock and I become married for life so it's important to me to select the right stock, companies I believe will outlive me.

I like sin stocks. Some people have issues investing in alcohol companies, cigarette companies, soft drink makers, candy makers, etc. I like have choice and freedom. Nobody has ever forced me to buy a sin product I didn't want to buy. Sin stocks seem to be some of the best long-term compounders and dividend payers.

Big brand beer companies have dropped in value lately. The media reports this is because of heavy competition from smaller craft brewers. Despite this, 4 analysts are projecting growth for Molson Coors in the range of 11-12% per year, for the next 5-6 years. Earnings growth is projected at 11% for 2018, 11% for 2019, and 12% for 2020.

Current blended PE for Molson Coors is 17. The average PE the last 20 years is 17.3. The average PE the last 10 years is 16.6.

The current PEG ratio for TAP is ~1.54.

If Molson Coors can achieve the projected growth and the PE in 2023 is 16.5, buying TAP right here would give you an annual ROR of ~13% per year, inclusive of dividends

If I take a more conservative approach and project earnings growth at 7% a year and a PE of 16.5 in 2013, annual ROR will be lower at 8.3% per year, inclusive of dividends.

Current dividend yield on Molson Coors is 2.2%. Although, the company hasn't grown dividends ever year for the last 18 years (5 years the dividend was unchanged), the average dividend growth has been 10.6% per year. The current dividend payment ratio is a very conservative 38%. Their S&P credit rating is currently BBB-.

Today, Molson Coors traded at a 2.5 year low, $74.21 per share.

I like sin stocks. I like Molson Coors. I have no idea when Molson Coors will stock hitting new lows but the valuation is compelling for me and I'm considering adding more shares to my portfolio.