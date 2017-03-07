Transocean, The Most Well Respected Offshore Drilling Company

- Transocean has a variety of Rigs ready.

- They have tons of contracts and great customer support.

- Great buy for the long in this bullish oil market.

Transocean has fallen with the Crude Oil Industry, which is expected of a company that relies heavily on a commodity. Let's take a look at some of the recent work they have done, or have been approved to do:

The NPD has granted Repsol Norge AS a drilling permit for well 6705/7-1, which will be drilled by Transocean Spitsbergan. Currently, Transocean Spitsbergan is drilling for Hurricane Energy PLC, and from the most recent report, an excess amount of oil was discovered beyond what the license permits therefore, Repsol Norge AS might have to wait a bit longer than expected. Although good for Transoceans investors, this is bad for Repsol Norge AS because they have to wait a bit longer. The contracts are not disclosed, but in my estimates they are probably between $125-225K per day.

Transocean Barents in September 2015 failed to find oil and is now currently warm stacked. Transocean was drilling for A/S Norske Shell, which did not have any lucky in the Norway area when drilling a Wildcat Well. Since then, Transocean has been waiting for the next contract.

Rig Jack Bates was awarded a 2 year contract with ONGC at a day rate of $127k/day, which started in October of 2016.

Deepwater Actinia, a mid-water semi sub drilling rig will drill in the offshore of India which started in May 2016 to June 2019 for around $101k/day.

Transocean Arctic was awarded a contract to drill in the offshore of Norway. The contract is to drill four wells, in which the first will be drilled in December of 2016. One well is an exploration well, while the other three wells are production wells. The contract is for $44.75 million excluding options that are built into the contract which RIG expects to capitalize on.

Transocean Leader is under a 3 year contract at a day rate of $305k/day in the offshore of India.

My conclusion:

Overall Transocean is the leading offshore driller, these represent just a few of their contracts. Although their backlog has fallen drastically, oil rig count has sky rocketed. According to the Baker Hughes, rig count is currently at 756, up 267 from 1 year ago. International rigs are down 112 rigs from 1 year ago at 933, although rig count is up 4 month over month which signals International rigs have bottomed.

Overall I'm very bullish on the offshore drilling market, as an outsider looking in, I expect rig count to keep increasing and overall day rates to get better as Crude Oil rises.