Tuesday In Charts: ‘Remember To What You Owe Your Good Fortunes’
Jul. 25, 2017 4:04 PM ET1 Comment
Please Note: Blog posts are not selected, edited or screened by Seeking Alpha editors.
Currencies, Macro, Commodities, geopolitics
Contributor Since 2016
Perhaps more than any other time in the last six decades, the fate of markets is inextricably intertwined with the ebb and flow of geopolitics. It's become increasingly clear that one simply cannot fully comprehend market movements without a thorough understanding of concurrent political outcomes. Drawing on extensive experience in both politics and finance, Heisenberg will help demystify a world in which investors can no longer hope to conceptualize of markets as existing in anything that even approximates a vacuum.
A visual tour that's a must-skim...
https://heisenbergreport.com/2017/07/25/tuesday-in-charts-remember-to-what-you-owe-your-good-fortunes/