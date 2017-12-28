‘Scary And Uncharted Territory’

Ok, it’s time to talk about the blowback from the ever-so-gradual rundown of the Fed’s balance sheet again.

One of the most amusing things to observe on a daily basis is the contortions popular pundits go through in order to “explain” why the unwind of accommodation will not lead to a reversal of the market dynamics that stemmed directly from that same accommodation.

That effort started a couple of years ago with attempts to advance actual, real arguments to support the contention that financial assets can still inflate in the absence of QE but ultimately, the sheer absurdity in contending that while QE led to gains, the rollback of QE won’t lead to losses became so readily apparent that the punditry resorted to claiming that QE didn’t actually catalyze the gains in the first place.

Those pundits are to be applauded for at least acknowledging the inherent ridiculousness in saying that although A ——> B, somehow the absence of A won’t lead to the reverse of B. But they’re to be lampooned for immediately pivoting to something even more ridiculous...

Now cue BofAML with this...

